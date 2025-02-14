Celebrate The Eagles' Super Bowl Victory With FOX 29's Live Parade Coverage

Join FOX 29 for comprehensive coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade on Friday. Watch live as the champions celebrate with fans on their grand parade route, from the stadium complex in South Philadelphia to the iconic steps of the Art Museum. Missed out on the parade? Don't worry! FOX 29's extensive coverage ensures you won't miss a moment of the celebration.

A sea of green is about to fill the streets of Philadelphia on Friday, but not everyone can make it to the celebration! If you're stuck at work, or just don't want to brave the crazy crowds, FOX 29 has you covered with all-day coverage. The Super Bowl parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at the stadium complex in South Philadelphia, making its way through the city to the steps of the Art Museum , where players and coaches are expected to give speeches around 2 p.m.

Over a million Eagles fans are expected to attend Friday, lining the streets of the city as they cheer for the Super Bowl champions. FOX 29 will have live coverage on the day of the parade starting with Good Day Philadelphia at 4 a.m. You can also find us on your preferred streaming platforms, including FOX LOCAL, Tubi, YouTube, Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio Watchfree+ and others. FOX 29 Philadelphia is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live-streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SUPERBOWL PHILADELPHIA EAGLES PARADE FOX 29 LIVE COVERAGE SOUTH PHILADELPHIA ART MUSEUM

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Favored By 1.5 Points Over Eagles in Super Bowl 59The latest hypothetical odds if the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Read more »

Super Bowl Predictions: 5 Super Bowl 59 Bets to Make Right Now for Chiefs vs EaglesJason Logan breaks down the five best Super Bowl predictions to make right now including game totals, player props, and Super Bowl MVP.

Read more »

Eagles Super Bowl: Fans grocery shop early ahead of Super Bowl LIXEagles’ fans headed out to the grocery stores to prepare early for Super Bowl Sunday.

Read more »

Super Bowl Props that Pop - Bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super BowlLiz Loza and Daniel Dopp examine the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup and offer their favorite prop bets for the game.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025: Chiefs and Eagles Clash in Rematch of 2023 Super BowlThe Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in a Super Bowl rematch, with the Chiefs aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive championships. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 9th in New Orleans.

Read more »

Eagles Soar to Super Bowl Favorites After Super Bowl LIX WinFollowing their victory in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles have quickly become the frontrunners to win next year's Super Bowl, capturing the most bets and handle in ESPN BET's futures market. Their odds have shortened significantly, and they are now tied for second with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2026 Super Bowl odds. Meanwhile, other teams like the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are also attracting significant betting action.

Read more »