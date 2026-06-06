Celebrate Pride Month with Steam's LGBTQ+ Sale and Free Game 'Awaria'

Steam is celebrating Pride Month with a wide array of games that feature significant LGBTQ+ representation. The platform's official LGBTQ+ sale offers excellent discounts on various titles, and 'Awaria', a free-to-play Bullet Hell game with an LGBTQ+ protagonist, is a standout choice for gamers looking for a challenge or representation.

Steam is celebrating Pride Month with a wide array of games that feature significant LGBTQ+ characters, relationships, themes, or were created by developers from the community.

These games can be easily found by browsing the titles under the official LGBTQ+ tag on the platform. Additionally, Steam is currently hosting an LGBTQ+ sale, offering excellent discounts on various titles in the genre. While the LGBTQ+ tag can sometimes be inconsistently used, games tagged under this category usually contain substantial LGBTQ+ representation. One standout free game to check out this Pride Month is 'Awaria', a highly-rated 2024 game featuring an LGBTQ+ protagonist.

Developed by vanripper, the creator of 'Helltaker', Awaria is a challenging Bullet Hell game where players take on the role of a tunnel maintenance worker. The game offers straightforward dodging and combat mechanics, a well-told story, and can be completed in a short amount of time.

However, for those seeking a challenge, the game's final boss on Hard Mode is notoriously difficult. Gamers on Steam praise Awaria for its simplicity, optional difficulty modes, art style, and LGBTQ+ representation. Whether you're looking for LGBTQ+ representation in gaming or a challenging Bullet Hell experience, Awaria is definitely worth trying out, especially considering it's free to play. While free-to-play titles on Steam can sometimes be of questionable quality, Awaria offers a surprising amount of value for no cost





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Steam Pride Month LGBTQ+ Awaria Bullet Hell Free-To-Play

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