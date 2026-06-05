Celebrate National Doughnut Day with these sweet deals

From Dunkin' to Sidecar Doughnuts, Pinkbox and Crumbl, here are the deals you

Mele Johnson, 2, looks at a Celebration Cake doughnut at Sidecar Doughnuts in Salt Lake City on Thursday. National Doughnut Day is being celebrated Friday nationwide.

The day's origins come from the "Donut Lassies" during World War I, according to The Salvation Army. In addition to community events connected to the holiday, discounts and free doughnuts are up for grabs nationwide. SALT LAKE CITY — "Donuts. Is there anything they can't do?

" the animated character Homer Simpson famously asked. Millions of Americans share the same sentiment as National Doughnut Day is recognized, but the origins of the holiday come from a time of war. In 1917, during World War I, a group of female Salvation Army officers and volunteers went to France to set up bases to support American troops near the front lines.

Nicknamed the "Donut Lassies," they offered soldiers physical, mental and spiritual care, and freshly fried doughnuts, according to The Salvation Army. Doughnuts float in a fryer at Sidecar Doughnuts in Salt Lake City on Thursday. National Doughnut Day is being celebrated Friday nationwide.

After the war, the Donut Lassies help spread the popularity of the doughnut across the U.S. In 1938, The Salvation Army in Chicago established National Doughnut Day to honor them and to help others during the Great Depression. In 2026, The Salvation Army, along with Buddy Valastro, bakery owner and former star of "Cake Boss," will provide doughnuts to veterans nationwide.

Locations include: Additionally, community events and initiatives will be held in Cincinnati; Knoxville, Tennessee; San Diego and Washington, D.C. Lillianna Hoy boxes up doughnuts for a customer at Sidecar Doughnuts in Salt Lake City on Thursday. National Doughnut Day, which originated from the "Donut Lassies" during World War I, is being celebrated Friday nationwide.

If a sweet treat doesn't sound so great but you still want to celebrate, Parlor Doughnuts also offers several savory selections, including Margherita, pig and fig, chicken bacon ranch, and buffalo chicken. The American Fork location will be celebrating National Doughnut Day by giving away special National Doughnut Day 2026 T-shirts to customers who buy one dozen doughnuts while supplies last, according to an email shared with Deseret News.

Guests will receive one pink ticket at the time of purchase to redeem their shirts online. The offer is limited to one free shirt per dozen purchased. The June flavor of the month is the Brownie Points Doughnut, described by the company as "a nostalgic throwback to baking brownies during childhood.

" It features a raised doughnut filled with brownie batter that is dipped in chocolate and topped with a brownie batter rosette and a dusting of powdered sugar. Guests can snag one free doughnut of their choice at participating locations on June 5. The deal is available in-store and via drive-thru, with no purchase necessary. Free doughnut choices include the Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled and other Krispy Kreme classics.

To go a step further, Krispy Kreme is also offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 when guests buy any dozen. Alright, so this one isn't a doughnut, but it's doughnut-themed, and that counts. The Salt Lake City-based Chip Cookies has been celebrating all week long with its pink sprinkle doughnut chip cookie. The chip cookie of the week is a handmade buttery vanilla cookie topped with a pink glaze and rainbow sprinkles, according to Chip.

Not a doughnut fan, but still want to celebrate? The pink-box cookie company has been celebrating "breakfast week" and has a festive offering just for you. Among the four-cookie weekly lineup is a pink doughnut cookie. The cookie base is a soft vanilla cookie topped with a "luscious pink glaze," finished with rainbow sprinkles and a "doughnut style hole.

" In 2026, DoorDash is offering $7 off of a Krispy Kreme order of $25 or more from June 4 through June 18. The offer can be redeemed two times per person, according toFor 16 years running, the coffee and donut brand that fuels America is giving guests a free donut of their choice with any beverage purchase on National Doughnut Day.

Maverik is expected to offer rewards members 50% off doughnuts to celebrate the holiday, with no limit on the amount of doughnuts purchased. Maverik Nitro cardholders are expected to receive a free doughnut on June 5. An employee glazes a doughnut at Sidecar Doughnuts in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The California-based shop is making rewards earners winners on National Doughnut Day on Friday.

The California-based doughnut shop is making every loyalty rewards member a winner this National Doughnut Day. To redeem the offer, customers must sign up for the company's rewards program and make a purchase through the app or in-store on June 5. Jackie Sullivan, Sidecar Doughnuts assistant manager, makes doughnuts at the shop on Thursday. National Donut Day is being celebrated nationwide on Friday, and Sidecar is joining in the fun.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. US FDA to review AI-based tool to predict drug-related liver damage





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