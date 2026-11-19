Celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday with new 'Mickey's Clubhouse Birthday Celebration' LEGO DUPLO short and new 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+' episodes! 🎂🎉

Celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday with a new LEGO DUPLO short on YouTube and five new episodes of"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" streaming on Disney+. Oh, boy! Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 98th birthday today, and Disney is rolling out brand-new content for fans.

Kicking off the celebration, Disney Jr. has released a new short titled "Mickey's Clubhouse Birthday Celebration," set to the classic "Hot Dog!

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" song. The video features Mickey Mouse, Pluto and Minnie Mouse celebrating at a birthday party brought to life with LEGO DUPLO bricks.2026 CMA Awards live updates: See the winners, red carpet highlights and best moments from Country Music's Biggest NightIn addition to the YouTube short, five new episodes of "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+" debuted today on Disney+. The release includes the holiday special, "The Twelve Pies of Christmas.

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