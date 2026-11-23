Our Top 50 Bars reveal hits our website and newsstands soon. We're inviting members to join us on Dec. 15 at Latchkey for a launch party.

Our Top 50 Bars reveal hits our website and newsstands soon. We're inviting members to join us on Dec. 15 at Latchkey for a launch party.

From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.is coming up fast. The special issue hits our website on Dec. 8 and newsstands Dec. 10. To celebrate, we’re throwing a party!

Also read Jason Tartick and Kathryn Hurley Celebrate First Holiday With New Home

At a bar! Why? Well, for starters, to mark the end of a long and taxing effort of visiting and evaluating all the finest gathering places our city has to offer. What better way to close out months of drinking than with — more drinks.

Also, to celebrate the bars themselves — the third spaces we seek when we need a quiet moment of reflection, or a loud party with friends, be it with beers, cocktails, or wine. But most importantly, to celebrate you, our readers, without whom we couldn’t invest the time, resources, and many, many bar tabs it took to complete this list in the first place.

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Westword members understand the essential role local journalism plays in monitoring our democracy, holding the powerful accountable, and knowing where to cut loose a bit and enjoy the city we all call home. In short — the sort of folks you’d like to share a drink with. How do you get an invite you ask? Simple, the event is open to Westword members – those readers who give any amount to support our newsroom.

Members don’t just get access to this event, but many other events as a way for us to say thank you for your support and loyalty. Already a member? Watch your inbox for the RSVP link. And this is just the start of a series of food and drink membership events planned for 2027.

Why just read about it when you can be part of it? Stay tuned for more on that. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is Westword’s Food & Drink Editor, a position he started in May 2026. Previously he was a freelance writer who wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant along Havana Street in Aurora. Prior to Westword, Bruno was an editor at Billboard magazine and has also written for 5280, Dining Out Denver, SOMM Journal, and other publications.

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A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge.