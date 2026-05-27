Celebrate AAPI Month With These Fun Finds: Popcorn, Tea, More

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month, lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman joins TODAY to highlight some of her favorite AAPI brands and products. Her picks include the Jooy scalp energizing brush, Dream Tea NYC custom tea blends, Eatable espresso martini-inspired gourmet popcorn and more.

Celebrate AAPI Month With These Fun Finds: Popcorn, Tea, MoreShop Fresh Finds for Summer: Coolers, Ice Cream Maker, MoreBest of Shop TODAY Stages: Sunscreen, Earrings, Shape WearMemorial Day Must-Haves: Slushie Machine, Crochet Bag, MoreJenna’s Bookshop: Shop Products to Help You Get up and MoveTips to Create the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe for Summer TravelingStylist Erin Walsh on New Book and How to Dress With IntentionPeanuts, Beer, Lavender: See Williamsburg’s Best Local ProductsSee What’s Inside Shop TODAY’s Golden Hour BoxTrendy Amazon Finds For Fashion and Home DecorationIn celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month, lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman joins TODAY to highlight some of her favorite AAPI brands and products.

Her picks include the Jooy scalp energizing brush, Dream Tea NYC custom tea blends, Eatable espresso martini-inspired gourmet popcorn and more. Celebrate AAPI Month With These Fun Finds: Popcorn, Tea, MoreShop Fresh Finds for Summer: Coolers, Ice Cream Maker, MoreBest of Shop TODAY Stages: Sunscreen, Earrings, Shape WearMemorial Day Must-Haves: Slushie Machine, Crochet Bag, MoreJenna’s Bookshop: Shop Products to Help You Get up and MoveTips to Create the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe for Summer TravelingStylist Erin Walsh on New Book and How to Dress With IntentionPeanuts, Beer, Lavender: See Williamsburg’s Best Local ProductsSee What’s Inside Shop TODAY’s Golden Hour BoxTrendy Amazon Finds For Fashion and Home Decoration





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