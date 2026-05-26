Celeb Health: Anne Hathaway Reveal

Anne Hathaway revealed a 10-year health battle while promoting her new movie, revealing she was legally blind due to an early-onset cataract.

Anne Hathaway has revealed she quietly lived with a scary health condition for ten years. The actress, who recently addressed facelift speculation, claimed she was legally blind for a decade due to an early-onset cataract.

A cataract is described as a clouding of the lens of the eye by Mayo Clinic, and can be corrected with surgery. It can cause slightly blurry vision, faded colors and sensitivity to glare. It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I wound up getting surgery, the 43-year-old divulged on the New York Times show Popcast in April.

I didn't realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum, she recalled to hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli. Fans who got wind of the story took to X last week to express their shock, with one person writing the amount of movies she did during those ten years and she never mentioned it. According to Hathaway, the fact that she powered through ten years of major movies with the condition is legend behavior.

The silver screen siren acknowledged that two generations back her vision-saving surgery wouldn’t have been an option for someone like her. She stopped by Popcast during a press day as she promoted her latest film, Mother Mary, in which she plays the movie’s titular pop star. According to an IMDb logline, the film sees Mary reunite with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, on the eve of her comeback performance.

Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, Atheena Frizzell, Jessica Brown Findlay, FKA Twigs and Alba Baptista also star. Hathaway told Stephen Colbert that Taylor Swift was an inspiration for the project, as director David Lowery is a big fan of the Grammy winner. The actress has a total of five films hitting theaters this year. Following Mother Mary’s release on April 24, The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theaters on May 1 and was met with enormous box office success.

Hathaway will also appear in The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity. Last month, the actress was named the Most Beautiful Woman in the World by People magazine.





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