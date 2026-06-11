Ceiling Collapses on Seven-Year-Old Girl Days After Parents Leak Pleas Ignored

A seven-year-old girl was injured when her council flat ceiling collapsed, days after parents reported a leak but were assured it was safe.

A seven-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after the ceiling of her council flat collapsed on top of her, just days after her parents urgent pleas for a leak repair were ignored by authorities.

Juniper Flett was on a FaceTime call with her grandmother when the bedroom ceiling caved in at their home in Broomhouse, Edinburgh, on June 7. Her parents, Robyn Flett and Lewis Knox, had first reported a leak from the ceiling six days earlier, but were assured by Edinburgh Council that the ceiling would not collapse.

The traumatic incident unfolded shortly after 8 p.m., as a barrage of plaster and debris fell onto Juniper, gouging her back and leaving her screaming in pain. Her mother heard the screams and rushed her daughter to the hospital, where doctors cleaned the wounds, checked for internal injuries, and dressed the cuts. Fortunately, Juniper was later discharged, but the family now lives in constant fear of another collapse.

Juniper s mother described the incident as the worst scream she had ever heard from her child, and her partner, who witnessed the aftermath, was deeply traumatized. The family first noticed the leak on June 1 and immediately contacted Edinburgh Council. They were told the leak was likely caused by a boiler in the upstairs flat and were reassured that the ceiling was safe.

Despite their concerns, the leak continued, and the family moved Juniper into their own bedroom for safety. However, no action was taken until Scottish Power engineers visited on June 9, two days after the collapse. Upon investigation, the engineers discovered the true cause: a shared water tank in the attic had been overflowing for days, soaking the ceiling above Juniper s room. The water had found the weakest point, causing the ceiling to give way.

Ms. Flett expressed frustration that the council had misdiagnosed the problem, stating that if the leak had been properly investigated earlier, the collapse could have been avoided. The upstairs neighbor, initially thought to be responsible, was cooperative and upset about the situation, but it turned out the issue was with the communal water tank. Edinburgh Council has since apologized to the family and confirmed that repairs will be completed once the affected area dries.

A council spokesperson said: We are very sorry that Miss Flett s daughter was injured and wish her a speedy recovery. We are in regular contact with the family and have been discussing alternative housing options with them. The leak from the shared water tank has been stopped and arrangements have been made to replace the defective overflow shortly.

We will complete the ceiling repairs once the affected area has dried sufficiently and continue to support the family and make sure they are kept informed as remaining works progress. The family is now looking to move home, as Juniper lives in constant fear of a repeat incident. The mother emphasized the emotional toll on her daughter, who now refuses to sleep alone and is terrified of ceilings.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who question the council s delayed response and lack of proper maintenance in social housing. The family hopes that by sharing their story, they can prevent similar accidents and push for more accountability from housing authorities





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Ceiling Collapse Edinburgh Council Leak Ignored Child Injury Social Housing

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