CeeDee Lamb Shares Harsh Reality of Dallas Cowboys' 'Bittersweet' Season

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb understands how the team has underachieved during the 2026-27 NFL campaign.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDallas is now just 1.5 games back of first place after the Washington Commanders upset the New York Giants.

Despite the team being back in the mix, there is no denying the Cowboys' season has been a disappointment. Lamb was also asked about the importance of this weekend's game at home. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "It would just prove us right.

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Just of how we think of ourselves throughout this building. A lot of people would be shocked, obviously, because of the record, and things that have happened leading up to this game," Lamb said.

"But for us, we know we haven’t played our best game, and we just got to go out there and do that. I feel like we play complementary football — defense gets stops, offense go score the ball — we will probably be having a different conversation.

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" Cowboys Nation would love to see the team finally deliver on the preseason hype, but with how consistant the team has been, it's hard to predict the outcome. But if there was ever a perfect time for the team to begin turning this around, it will be in Week 10 with the division wide open. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward at Levi's Stadium.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect But with George Pickens dealing with nagging injuries, it's a great chance for Lamb to once again step up. Entering Week 10, Lamb ranks in the top three in the league in catches , receiving yards , and touchdowns . We'll find out in a matter days when the Cowboys and 49ers face off at AT&T Stadium.

Kickoff between the two teams is st for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call in America's Game of the Week.