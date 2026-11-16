Cedric Gray's Outstanding Performance Prompts Questions for Titans' Linebacker Rotation

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray delivered a standout performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the team in tackles and recording an interception, which raises questions about the starting lineup and the future of veteran linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectagainst Jacksonville, there were still a few positives from the contest, including linebacker Cedric Gray's performance.

Gray, who lost his starting gig before the season, has played a limited role on Saleh's defense, Gray was elevated to the starting lineup and proved why the Titans need to keep him there for the rest of the year. Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray takes a selfie with a fan against the Chicago Bears during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect.

Also read Jaguars vs. Titans: 4 things to know plus a prediction

In those snaps, the North Carolina product led the team in total tackles , tallied two tackles for loss, and also knocked down two passes. Gray also snagged an interception off Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence off a tip in the first quarter, and had five defensive stops. His 83.1 tackling grade was also team-high, and his 72.7 coverage grade was second among Titans defenders.

Though Barton's veteran experience next to a young linebacker like Hill is valuable, Tennessee can't continue to keep Gray on the bench. The 24-year-old is better in pass coverage, plays with more energy, and has a more secure long-term future in Nashville than Barton, who could be a cut candidate in the offseason. A young linebacker duo of Gray and Hill would give the Titans' defense new life and energize the position group.

Advertisement

Barton would still be a solid veteran voice, but would be slated for a rotational and special teams role, which fits him best at this stage of his career. Tennessee will travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. We'll see whether the Titans will turn to Gray after his statement outing against the Jaguars and elevate the defense for the second half of the season.

Dharya Sharma is a sportswriter from Nebraska who has been covering the Tennessee Titans through his website, SharmSports, since 2023. He is also an NFL and NBA writer for The Sporting News and had a previous stop with Sportsnaut. Follow him on X @SharmSports