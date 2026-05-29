Cedar Lake, Indiana tornado survivors lose rebuilt home after failed construction project

It's been more than a year since a tornado decimated parts of Northwest Indiana. A family watched their home demolished to rubble after going through hurdles with contractors and insurance while still being months away from actually living in their home.

Now, they are facing a huge problem. They are out of tens of thousands of dollars and say they are living a rebuilding nightmare.. On Thursday, a family watched their home demolished to rubble after going through hurdles with contractors and insurance while still being months away from actually living in their home.

"Watching it get torn down was like reliving the tornado all over again," Brenda Sich said. They say the first contractor they hired misquoted prices and didn't meet municipal codes. After paying a $50,000 deposit on that , they say they were left with this mess while hiring another contractor, just to find out the entire home had to be torn down.

"Instead of helping us they made it ten times worse so now we may not even be able to afford our home,: Brenda Sich said. When all is said and done, the family believes they'll have spent more than $100,000 without any help from insurance. Despite a premium policy, they say there were exclusions that were not met, and they're hoping others can learn from that lesson and make sure they're covered for these kinds of tragedies.

"Get an attorney or pay somebody a couple hundred dollars that knows how this works and have them go over your policy with you," Steven Sich said. The homeowners say it's been heartbreaking to see how quickly people can lose out on everything they've worked for, but they've also been overwhelmed with support from the community. A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $4,000 to help them rebuild.

"Our neighbors these beautiful people have reached out in ways you'd never imagine they've given us food clothing shelter," Brenda Sich said. And now the difficulty remains of living in temporary housing while being unsure if they can afford everything else to come without drowning in debt.

"The memories we made in there... it'll be the same design but it's not the same house," Steven Sich said. Honor roll student gunned down on way to Tilden High School: 'Our lives changed completely'Person in custody after honor roll student killed on way to school on South Side





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NASA selects Cedar Park’s Firefly Aerospace to build lunar drone transport spacecraftCentral Texas is set to play a key role in NASA’s push to return humans to the moon, with a Cedar Park company tapped for work tied to future crewed missions.NA

Read more »

Northwest Indiana woman recovering from spinal injuries after massive tree crushes her carA LaPorte County woman is recovering from severe spinal injuries after a massive tree fell onto her SUV last week in northwest Indiana.

Read more »

Cedar City delays three power generation, data center projects amid new ordinanceIron County commissioners paused three power generation and data center projects for up to 180 days while the county develops a new ordinance for future proposa

Read more »

Utah Lake Authority surveying residents about possible lake developmentUtah Lake Authority is looking at 11 access points around Utah Lake and asking people in a survey whether they like it the way it is, whether they think it need

Read more »