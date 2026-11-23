The Scenic City of the Year title celebrates scenic preservation, community design, and responsible growth.

Cedar Hill just earned a new honor for doing something good to preserve the natural beauty and scenic landscapes of Texas. The statewide nonprofit Scenic City in Austin awarded Cedar Hill its prestigious 2026 Scenic City of the Year award.

The award goes to cities that excel in preserving scenic character, urban design, environmental stewardship, and high-quality public spaces.

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"Cedar Hill demonstrates that being a Scenic City is about more than beautiful surroundings. It is about the thoughtful decisions, strong municipal leadership, and lasting investments that preserve a community's character and quality of life for generations to come," said Brenda Dees, Executive Director of Scenic Texas, in a news release.

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Cedar Hill is home to 52 neighborhood and community parks, including Cedar Hill State Park and the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, plus it has more than 60 miles of trails for people to explore. Cedar Hill calls itself a city in a park, and now it can add Scenic City of the Year to its bragging rights.