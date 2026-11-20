Cedar Creek residents in Bastrop County oppose a proposed gas plant and Anthropic-linked data center. A letter signed by 73 neighbors urges a public hearing as permits fast-track before a new governor.

In the rural community of Cedar Creek in Bastrop County, neighbors are pushing back against a proposed natural gas power plant and data center they say would upend their quiet area and harm the surrounding landscape.

Residents have signed a letter addressed to Anthropic asking the company to support a public hearing and to listen to neighbors’ concerns. The project still needs permits before it can move forward. 73 neighbors living within a mile of Earl Callahan Road in Cedar Creek signed the letter.

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They say green, rolling acres marked off with pink tape are slated to become a natural gas power plant and a data center built by Pacifico CCK Energy, developed by Blackchamber and leased by Anthropic. Adam Smith, who lives nearby, said, “I live about a mile and a quarter in that direction, directly south of the proposed data center and a power plant. ” Lucy Diese said the proposal has left her worried about what could come next.

“I’ve got a four-year-old and a one-year-old, and it keeps me up at night. Right now I am very scared, and this is not the only power plant coming here,” Diese said. Smith said he and other residents oppose the project, particularly because of its scale and location.

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“No, no, we’re not here for it. Especially a power plant of this size. Put in a rural area like this. It’s absolutely irresponsible industrial development in a rural neighborhood,” Smith said.drawing concern from both conservative and liberal voters.

Tech companies, including Anthropic, have tried to ease fears by assuring neighbors they are investing in neighborhoods and are not always receiving tax breaks. But Cedar Creek residents sayAn Anthropic spokeswoman said by phone today that the company is in talks but has not signed a lease.

Neighbors also say that now that the election is over, the companies behind the data center and power plant are racing to get permits approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality before Gov. -elect Gina Hinajosa is sworn in. Hinajosa has indicated she will pause data centers, but those approved before she begins her term will be grandfathered in.

Residents say they have struggled to get the attention of local and state agencies as they try to raise concerns about the project’s potential impacts.

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“The concerns with the data center are the noise, the heat island effects, the detrimental effects to wildlife residents, and the natural landscape of the area,” one neighbor said. Diese said residents want agencies, including TCEQ, to slow down and consider safeguards before any approvals move forward.

“I would hope for the bare minimum. There is a pause until the next administration can come in and put safeguards on this. There are no guardrails on this at all. These companies are coming in and doing literally whatever they want and almost getting rubber-stamped by TCEQ,” Diese said.2 dead after hostage situation ends in murder-suicide in Gillespie CountyPolice seek help as vehicle break-ins persist in 2 East Austin areas