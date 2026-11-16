Cedar City piano teacher reflects on over 50 years teaching, says she's 'just getting started'

For more than 50 years, 70-year-old Cedar City piano teacher LuAnn Keate has mentored generations of rural Utah students — now including the children of her former pupils.

For more than 50 years, 70-year-old Cedar City piano teacher LuAnn Keate has mentored generations of rural Utah students—now including the children of her former pupils.

She said she has more excitement than ever for what she considers much more than a job. She began teaching at 14 and now instructs the children of former students. CEDAR CITY — LuAnn Keate has taught piano lessons in rural Utah for more than 50 years, and she says she is more excited than ever for what she considers much more than a job.

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Keate, 70, of Cedar City, began taking piano lessons at age 6 while living in the small town of Sutherland, just outside Delta in Millard County. By age 14, she was teaching lessons herself.

"I played the organ in church when I was 14, and I played for Primary when I was in Primary," she said. "People would hear me play and ask, 'Can you teach my child? ' I was 14, and some of them were 10 and 11 years old; they were almost my age. " As a young teenager, Keate recalled teaching a few adults.

Once she reached high school, she was asked to take over for another teacher during the summer months.

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"I went to BYU, and I would come home on the weekends and teach," she said. "Then I got married and would teach here and there as I was having my own kids. As soon as we moved to Cedar, I got back into it, and it just grew from there.

" Keate has four children, 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and she has taught piano to nearly all of them. Over the years, she has also taught the children of many former students.

"I'm now teaching the kids of my students, which is kind of interesting because it pushes you up a generation," she said. One such student is Elaine Vickers, who first began taking lessons from Keate as a middle schooler in the early 1990s. Decades later, the tradition continues as Keate now teaches Vickers' children.

"I have three children, and all of them have been lucky enough to take piano lessons from LuAnn from a very young age," Vickers said. "Two of them have graduated now, but every Monday night, I still drive my youngest to the same house where I took lessons all those years ago. " For Keate, her work goes beyond music; it is about loving each student individually and helping them see their potential.

"It's not the piano; it's all the lessons learned through it," she said. "I get excited for my students to come because I want to share what they can do. … We take it from learning notes and then start decorating it — like taking an empty house and putting the furniture in and decorating it so in the end it becomes a beautiful home, built step by step.

" Vickers said she loves listening to Keate's teaching methods, noting that she frequently uses metaphors. "One of my favorite memories from sitting in on lessons when my kids were little was listening to the colorful metaphors she'd come up with to help them visualize how to play a passage," Vickers said. "'You're a ghost singing a beautiful song from far, far away! ' 'You're a giant, wearing spiky high heels!

' And they knew exactly what to do. " For more than 50 years, 70-year-old Cedar City piano teacher LuAnn Keate has mentored generations of rural Utah students — now including the children of her former pupils. Keate often spoke in metaphors during her interview with KSL, even comparing her teaching style to a sports announcer.

"When I'm teaching the lesson, it's kind of like I'm a football announcer, like, 'OK, here comes the run. Now when you go for this, make sure your fingers are curved. You're gonna pull your fingers at the end,'" she explained.

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"I try to narrate what they're doing. " "I think Coach Corry could have taught piano or dance because it's all how he approached it," she said. "He cared deeply about everybody. " Keate recalled the letters of encouragement Corry wrote to each of his athletes, including her own two daughters.

She has since adopted the practice for her own students. Vickers said gestures like these have not gone unnoticed, adding that her family's experience with Keate has been about far more than music.

"LuAnn has become a bonus grandparent to ," Vickers said. "She attends their big life events and sends them letters on their missions. When my daughter has had a hard day, she might skip practicing — but on a Monday, she wouldn't want to skip her lesson, because no matter how she feels when she walks in the door, she walks out feeling confident and capable and loved.

As a parent, it's hard to express how much it means to have somebody like that in your child's life.

"At her peak, Keate had more than 50 students; today, she teaches 24. She scaled back to spend more time with her children and grandchildren and to prioritize other endeavors. Even so, she says she never wants to stop teaching.

"I've got to have more time to see my grandkids, have time to exercise in the mornings and study the scriptures, and then I'm ready to give," she said. "My passion for teaching piano is still here, and it will not quit. I love seeing what a person can become, and I want to help — more than ever before.

"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. San Juan County man sentenced to 3 years in prison for series of assaults