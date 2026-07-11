Luciana Reznik Returns With Cedalio, A Four-Person AI Firm Automating Enterprise Invoices

Luciana Reznik's Cedalio uses AI agents to automate invoice processing for large companies, claiming 80% time savings with a four-person team.

Luciana Reznik has returned to entrepreneurship with Cedalio, an AI agent platform that automates invoice processing for large corporations. Reznik, who previously sold her digital transformation firm Wolox to Accenture in 2021, now leads a team consisting of just three founders and one senior engineer. She argues that artificial intelligence has fundamentally reset the rules of building a company, allowing small teams to deliver products that previously required hundreds of employees.

Cedalio operates by retrieving invoices, extracting their data, running verification checks, and loading the information directly into a client's management system. This automation ensures that administrative and treasury workflows continue without the need for manual data re-entry. The company reports saving 80% of the time traditionally dedicated to invoice processing, with fewer than 5% of invoices requiring any human intervention.

Also read Cosmic Brain AI Founder Anto Patrex Relocates to Dogpatch After Market Street Dog Attacks

The platform serves more than ten large clients in the region, including major financial institutions such as Banco Galicia and Supervielle. Reznik highlights concrete examples of the exceptions the system flags, such as discrepancies in VAT calculations or issues validating invoices with ARCA, the Argentine tax authority. The system also supports downstream queries, enabling expense reports by supplier and payment forecasts for upcoming days.

Cedalio consolidated in Argentina, where it is headquartered, and has secured early clients in Chile and a government project in Central America. The company is also planning an expansion into Brazil and other regional markets. This geographic spread reflects Reznik's strategy to leverage AI tooling to compress the headcount needed for document processing and data reconciliation across diverse jurisdictions.

Advertisement

The company's origins differ from its current focus. Cedalio originally specialized in data traceability, automating energy consumption data for enterprise clients. However, customers began asking if the same system could handle their invoices. About a year ago, the company relaunched with this broader focus, responding to a market demand for more comprehensive financial automation.

Reznik notes that AI has significantly lowered the capital required to build products with meaningful reach. Cedalio raised an early funding round through Y Combinator, with Guillermo Rauch, the founder and CEO of Vercel, among its investors. Reznik confirms that the company has not sought additional financing since that initial round, a position viable due to its lean structure and early enterprise revenue.

Reznik compares her current venture to Wolox, which she co-founded with Nicolás Magni and Guido Marucci Blas and which grew to 400 people before its acquisition. At Cedalio, she spends more time on product development and customer relations rather than administering a complex organization. This shift illustrates a structural change in software companies, where AI agents handle repetitive tasks that once required dedicated operational staff.

Regarding the impact on employment, Reznik states that no client has laid off staff because of Cedalio's platform. Instead, she describes teams shifting their focus toward analysis, contract review, and conversations with suppliers. Some tasks previously outsourced to third parties can now be handled internally, reshaping where work is done and who captures the value within the organization.

Reznik observes that the current business landscape is one where even seasoned entrepreneurs are relearning fundamentals. She describes a dynamic where established founders and newcomers in their early twenties exchange knowledge in both directions. In her view, AI has lowered barriers that historically constrained founders, particularly regarding the level of capital and investment needed to build products with significant reach.

Advertisement

The company's next steps include adding payment execution through partnerships with local financial institutions. This feature, requested by clients after receiving information about their obligations, aims to allow agents to operate with budgets and execute payments within defined rules. However, this requires resolving identification, authorization, and regulatory compliance questions in each country.

Reznik is explicit that not everything should be handled by AI agents. Some tasks remain more efficiently managed by traditional software. The challenge lies in combining both approaches and deciding which responsibility belongs to each system. This balanced approach allows Cedalio to address high-friction tasks while maintaining reliability and compliance.

The sales cycle for large enterprise clients can take a year or more, and revenue concentration among a small number of large clients presents a structural vulnerability. The AI-powered document processing space is increasingly crowded, with both established vendors and new startups competing for the same clients. Regulatory complexity in payment execution remains a key bottleneck.

For founders building AI-native products, Reznik's experience shows that a team of four can now deliver what once required hundreds. However, budgeting for a long sales cycle is essential. For CFOs at large companies, Cedalio's model offers a concrete example of operational AI in enterprise finance, making the build-versus-buy question more relevant than ever.

Investors evaluating AI startups should consider Reznik's distinction between building a good business with limited resources and pursuing rapid scale. The former requires discipline, while the latter needs capital and a short competitive window. Metrics to watch include Cedalio's client growth, progress on payment partnerships, and potential future funding rounds as it expands.