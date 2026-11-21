Israeli forces violated the ceasefire agreement in October 2025 with drone strikes and artillery shelling across Gaza, wounding six Palestinians including a child. Demolitions near Khan Younis continue to escalate tensions in the enclave.

Israel i military forces launched coordinated attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, wounding six Palestinians including a child and a woman in violations of the ceasefire agreement that has nominally been in effect since October 2025. Medical sources confirmed that the injuries sustained during these incidents ranged from moderate to serious conditions, occurring in northern, southern, and central sectors of the besieged enclave. The attacks involved a combination of heavy gunfire, drone strikes, and intense artillery shelling that targeted both populated areas and displacement camps.

In the northern Gaza region, two Palestinians were admitted to Al-Shifa Hospital with moderate injuries after Israeli forces opened fire in the Jabalia area. Local witnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones directed their fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians at the Halawa camp, located just east of Jabalia. This assault was part of a broader pattern of aggression that included heavy artillery fire overnight from Friday into Saturday, with shelling concentrated east of Jabalia and in Beit Lahia.

Also read Israeli Military Ends Central Gaza Offensive Amid Ceasefire Violations

Southern Gaza experienced similar violence as a child and a woman were treated at Nasser Hospital for moderate foot injuries after Israeli forces fired in the Al-Kanisa area southwest of Khan Younis. Witnesses observed heavy gunfire specifically targeting tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the zones south of Khan Younis and north of Rafah. The violence escalated further in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, where two Palestinians were seriously wounded in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a gathering of people.

Central Gaza also saw significant military activity as Israeli artillery fired several shells toward areas north of the Bureij refugee camp. While no injuries were reported in this specific sector, the intensity of the shelling contributed to the atmosphere of instability and fear among residents in such densely populated areas. The unpredictability of these attacks highlights the ongoing risk to civilians who are attempting to navigate the dangerous landscape of the strip.

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These latest attacks followed large-scale demolitions conducted by Israeli forces east of Khan Younis on Thursday evening, which caused powerful explosions heard across parts of the enclave. An Anadolu correspondent reported that approximately ten major explosions resulted from explosives dropped from drones onto Palestinian buildings and facilities within areas under Israeli military control. Thick smoke spread toward nearby residential neighborhoods, adding to the physical and psychological toll on the population within the zone marked by the so-called Yellow Line.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the cumulative impact of Israeli violations of the ceasefire has killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday. These figures reflect the escalating violence and the severe humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region, underscoring the fragility of the current truce. The ministry data indicates that the situation is deteriorating rapidly with little prospect for immediate de-escalation in the coming days.

Since the conflict began in October 2023, Israeli military attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, most of them women and children. These extensive casualty figures reflect the broader context of the war and the severe toll it has taken on the civilian population. The continued breaches of the truce agreement suggest that the fragile peace is rapidly unraveling, leaving the population vulnerable to further violence and displacement.

The demolitions in the Yellow Line zone and the targeted strikes on displacement camps demonstrate a persistent disregard for the safety of civilians who are attempting to survive in designated areas. The use of drones and artillery in densely populated areas continues to cause significant destruction to infrastructure and homes. This ongoing cycle of violence exacerbates the humanitarian crisis and deepens the trauma experienced by families who have lost loved ones and homes.

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International observers and humanitarian agencies are closely monitoring the situation as the death toll continues to rise and the number of wounded individuals overwhelms medical facilities. The lack of effective mechanisms to enforce the ceasefire has allowed military operations to continue with impunity. The international community faces increasing pressure to address the violations and provide immediate humanitarian aid to the affected population.

The recent incidents in Jabalia, Khan Younis, and Al-Mawasi serve as stark reminders of the dangers facing Palestinians in the strip. The targeting of tents and displacement camps has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups. As the weekend concluded, the region remained tense with fears that further escalations could occur at any moment, threatening any remaining prospects for a lasting resolution to the conflict.