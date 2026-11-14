Ceasefire Violations Continue in Gaza as Drone Strikes Kill Palestinians

Israeli drone strikes in southern and northern Gaza kill and wound civilians, violating the October 2025 ceasefire. New attacks highlight ongoing tensions in the region despite diplomatic efforts.

Israel i military forces have launched new drone attacks against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, resulting in casualties and marking a fresh violation of the ceasefire agreement that was supposed to stabilize the region. These incidents occurred on Sunday and early Monday, targeting both southern and northern areas of the Palestinian territory, raising concerns about the fragility of the current truce.

Recent Drone Strikes Cause Casualties

According to reports from the Nasser Medical Complex, an Israeli drone strike killed one Palestinian and wounded two others in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis. This attack in southern Gaza represents a direct breach of the security arrangements intended to protect displaced populations in designated safe zones.

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Simultaneously, in northern Gaza, local sources confirmed that an Israeli drone dropped explosive devices on homes and tents in Al-Salatin, west of Beit Lahia. The shelters were occupied by displaced Palestinians, further endangering those who had sought refuge in temporary structures amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

These events follow a similar incident from the previous day, where a drone strike in Al-Saftawi in northern Gaza killed two Palestinians and wounded three others. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital verified the casualties from that earlier attack, linking it to the same pattern of aerial bombardments targeting civilian areas.

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Ongoing Violations of the October Agreement

The recent violence underscores the persistent failures to uphold the ceasefire agreement, which officially took effect on October 20, 2025. Since the implementation of this deal, Israeli actions have resulted in the deaths of at least 1,643 Palestinians, with an additional 5,964 individuals wounded, according to compiled data.

These figures are part of a broader and more devastating toll from the conflict that began in October 2023. Since the start of the war, Israel has killed over 74,000 Palestinians, a majority of whom are women and children. Furthermore, more than 176,000 others have been injured during the military campaign.

The human cost is accompanied by widespread destruction, with the war destroying approximately 90 percent of Gaza's infrastructure. This level of devastation has contributed to a severe humanitarian emergency, displacing the entire population of the territory and leaving residents without reliable access to housing, water, or medical care.

Humanitarian Crisis and Future Outlook

The situation on the ground remains dire, with vulnerable groups such as infants facing immediate life-threatening conditions. Reports indicate that a Gaza infant recently died of hypothermia, highlighting the extreme environmental dangers faced by displaced families living in inadequate shelters.

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The World Health Organization has warned that conditions could deteriorate further due to ongoing Israeli restrictions on aid and movement. These limitations prevent the delivery of essential medical supplies, food, and heating resources, exacerbating the suffering of a population that has lost its homes and livelihoods.

As the death toll rises and the infrastructure remains in ruins, the international community faces increasing pressure to enforce the ceasefire terms. The continued violations suggest that diplomatic solutions have yet to translate into tangible safety for civilians on the ground, leaving the future of the truce uncertain.