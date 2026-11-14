CDS Wolf Foundation gala raises awareness, support for people with disabilities

The CDS Wolf Foundation held its third annual gala Friday night at Arbor Midtown in downtown Rochester, bringing community members together to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Attendees watch a presentation during the third annual CDS Wolf Foundation Gala at Arbor Midtown in Rochester, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. held its third annual gala Friday night at Arbor Midtown in downtown Rochester, bringing community members together to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This year's event, themed "Building Tomorrow's Possibility Today," featured dinner, a silent auction and an awards ceremony to raise awareness and funding for the nonprofit's mission.has supported people with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1977 and now also serves seniors, veterans and families across the region. The organization provides services to more than 17,000 people.

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"This community is so often overlooked and often makes people uncomfortable, so raising awareness and raising funding for supporting those with developmental disabilities is crucial," said Jeff Polino, vice president of advancement for the CDS Wolf Foundation. "We want a community where they feel they can thrive and be independent. "Awards were presented to individuals recognized for their generosity, advocacy and leadership, including efforts to foster a culture of caring and compassion.