A Chicago Department of Transportation employee was killed in a bicycle crash in Bridgeport on Thursday, according to reports.

Riley O’Neil, a Chicago Department of Transportation employee, was killed Thursday in a bicycle crash in Bridgeport , according to reports. The Chicago Tribune reported O’Neil swerved to avoid a car door opened into his path on Halsted Street, was thrown into the roadway and was struck by a truck.

Ald. Nicole Lee called O’Neil a dedicated public servant and said he had been involved in plans to expand bike infrastructure through the city’s Smart Streets program. A Chicago Department of Transportation employee was killed in a bicycle crash in Bridgeport on Thursday, according to reports. According to the Chicago Tribune, O’Neil was riding north on Halsted Street when the driver of a white sedan opened a car door into his path.

O’Neil swerved to avoid the door but clipped it and was thrown into the street, where he was then struck by a large truck, according to the newspaper. In a statement, 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee said the community was "heartbroken" by O’Neil’s death and offered condolences to his family, friends and those who witnessed the crash. Lee described O’Neil as a dedicated public servant who was passionate about improving bicycle accessibility throughout the city.

Lee said her office is continuing to work with CDOT on the next phase of the city's Smart Streets program, which O’Neil had been involved in before his death. The proposal would extend bike lanes along 35th Street from Halsted Street to Ashland Avenue, though the project remains in the planning stages and requires additional community input.

Lee said she has been in contact with CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney Cheeks regarding the crash and plans to provide updates on the traffic study and potential safety measures in the coming days.





fox32news / 🏆 547. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cdot News Us Il Cook County Chicago Us Il Cook County Chicago Bridgeport

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Committee Approves Renaming Defense Department to Department of War in 2027 NDAAThe Home Armed Services Committee has approved a provision to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War as part of the $1.15 trillion fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. The measure, baCked by a Trump ally, would codify a name change previously pushed by former President Trump. The committee voted 44-12 after extensive debate. Supporters argue the shift strengthens deterrence, while opponents criticize it as costly and symbolic.

Read more »

Chicago Bears Stadium: What's next for Hammond, Arlington Heights and Chicago?Here’s what is next for the Bears’ stadium efforts in the three most discussed sites: Chicago, Arlington Heights and Hammond, Indiana.

Read more »

Chicago Department of Transportation employee struck and killed while riding bike in BridgeportA Chicago Department of Transportation employee was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Friday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Read more »

Tributes pour in for Chicago Department of Transportation employee struck and killed while bikingTributes poured in on Saturday for a Chicago city employee who led its bike parking program for years after he was struck and killed while biking.

Read more »