CDC Rabies Alert: Eye Surgeon Dr. Huck Holz Notified of Infected Donor Tissue

The CDC notified Dr. Huck Holz that his patient received cornea tissue from a donor who died of rabies, raising critical questions about screening protocols.

On a Sunday in February 2025, Dr. Huck Holz paused his backcountry ski trip on Mount Shasta to take a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that would redefine his professional reality. The agency informed him that he had potentially treated a patient with tissue from a donor who had died from rabies, a fatal viral neurological disease. This urgent notification interrupted what was supposed to be a routine weekend away from his duties as an eye surgeon in Northern California.

The Critical Notification Interrupts Ski Trip

Holz recalled the moment vividly, noting that he had cell phone reception at a remote location where such connectivity is rare. He described the call as unforgettable because it revealed a severe public health risk involving a deceased individual whose true cause of death was initially misidentified. The virus, typically associated with wild animals like bats, skunks, raccoons, and foxes, incubates in the human body for weeks or months after a bite or scratch. While post-exposure vaccines can prevent the disease if administered promptly, symptoms once appear are nearly always fatal.

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Tissue Link Connects Patient to Deceased Donor

The connection between the surgeon and the potential victim began more than a month earlier during a successful cornea procedure performed on Inocencio Miramontes. Holz used a tiny piece of tissue provided by an eye bank, which had screened the material for basic safety standards before distribution. At the time, the medical team only knew that the donor, James Martin, died of a heart attack in December 2024 and possessed specific demographic details regarding age and sex. They were unaware that the underlying cause of death was actually the rabies virus, which had been present in the donated tissue for weeks.

Donor History Reveals Skunk Scratch Incident

James Martin was a father of three grown children who lived in the Idaho Panhandle with his wife, Kim Martin. Before his death, Martin had been scratched by what is now believed to have been a rabid skunk while attempting to protect his rescue kitten on his front porch. His wife recounted that he grabbed the aggressive animal by the neck and punched it, resulting in a scratch that he treated with Neosporin without seeking medical prophylaxis. Doctors later determined that his extensive pre-existing medical issues masked early rabies symptoms, leading hospital staff to incorrectly attribute his decline to chronic comorbidities and a heart attack.

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Screening Protocols Overlooked Risk Assessment Details

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that details about Martin's encounter with the skunk were documented on a standard donor risk assessment screening form prior to organ harvesting. However, these details were insufficient to halt the transplant process, and Martin was not tested for the virus. The agency explained that rabies is excluded from routine donor pathogen testing due to its extreme rarity in humans within the United States and the complexity of diagnostic procedures. Unlike tests for HIV or hepatitis, rabies testing is time-consuming and technically challenging, creating a gap in standard safety screenings for organ and tissue recipients.

Ongoing Impact on Recipient and Medical Community

The incident has sparked intense scrutiny regarding the balance between the urgent demand for organs and the thoroughness of infectious disease screening. David McCormick, a medical officer in the CDC office of Blood, Organ, and Other Tissue Safety, highlighted that approximately 100,000 people wait for organs, with about 13 dying each day on the list. Implementing mandatory rabies testing could delay donations by two to three days, potentially costing lives in other cases. Meanwhile, the recipient, Inocencio Miramontes, remains under observation as the medical community evaluates the extent of exposure and the efficacy of any preventive measures taken following the alert from federal health authorities.