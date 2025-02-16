CDC Implements Layoffs Affecting Employees With Less Than a Year of Service

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is laying off employees who have been with the agency for less than a year or six months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) is implementing layoffs, affecting employees who have been with the agency for less than a year or six months. A federal official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that the affected employees will receive four weeks of paid administrative leave. The exact timing of individual notices remains unclear.

The decision was communicated to CDC leadership on Friday morning during a meeting with officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS officials declined to provide specific details about the layoffs. However, Andrew Nixon, the department's director of communications, stated in an email that HHS is adhering to the administration's guidance to restructure and streamline the federal government, ensuring efficient service to the American people. The CDC, with a $9.2-billion budget, plays a crucial role in protecting Americans from public health threats. It employs approximately 13,000 people, including over 2,000 working internationally. The workforce is heavily composed of scientists, with 60% holding master's degrees or doctorates. Many of the affected employees hold vital positions, according to Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He expressed concern that this approach could disrupt disease surveillance and understanding, potentially leading to further public health challenges





