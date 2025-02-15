CDC Faces Layoffs, 1,000 Probationary Employees Impacted

The CDC is undergoing a restructuring process that will result in layoffs, primarily affecting employees on probationary status. An estimated 1,000 individuals are expected to be impacted, receiving four weeks of paid administrative leave. The news comes as a verbal notice from the HHS, with officials declining to provide specific details about the layoffs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) is facing layoffs, with an estimated number of 1,000 employees on probationary status being impacted. A federal official, speaking anonymously due to confidentiality constraints, revealed that affected employees are eligible for four weeks of paid administrative leave. The official, however, couldn't confirm when individual workers would be notified about the layoffs. The news came as a verbal notice from the U.S.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during a meeting with CDC leadership on Friday morning. HHS officials declined to provide specific details about the layoffs but issued a statement through Andrew Nixon, the department's director of communications. The statement emphasized that HHS is adhering to the administration's guidance and taking actions to support the President's initiative to restructure and streamline the federal government. This restructuring aims to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of HHS in serving the American people.The CDC, responsible for safeguarding Americans from public health threats with a $9.2 billion budget, currently employs around 13,000 individuals, including over 2,000 working internationally. The agency's workforce is predominantly composed of scientists, with 60% holding master's degrees or doctorates. Notably, the majority of employees are not unionized. The probationary status impacts both new and veteran employees, including those recently promoted to management positions. Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, expressed concern over the potential ramifications of this approach. He argued that placing employees on probation based solely on their tenure, particularly those filling crucial roles, could disrupt ongoing disease research and outbreak response efforts.





