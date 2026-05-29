CDC Asks Staff to Assist with Ebola Screenings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are asking staff members to assist in Ebola screenings by performing tasks like temperature checks and evaluating incoming travelers for illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) are asking staff members to assist in Ebola screenings by performing tasks like temperature checks and evaluating incoming travelers for illnesses.

Acting CDC Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya sent an email asking staff members from different units to volunteer for Ebola screening of international travelers to the U.S. The CDC is requesting staff to volunteer to support the agency's effort with Ebola screenings at entry points in the U.S. CDC Acting Director Jay Bhattacharya stated in an email obtained by Reuters that the federal health agency started a Level 2 emergency response on May 18 to an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, and was extending its recruitment of emergency responders as screening of international arrivals to the U.S. mounts.

CDC experts call for a larger number of staff to assist with an emergency response, per the CDC website. Volunteers assisting with Ebola screening may be tasked with assessing incoming travelers for illness, checking temperatures, and referring suspected disease cases for additional evaluation, Reuters reported, referencing the CDC email. CDC officials told Reuters that heightened screening efforts are happening at several port health stations and will require more staffing.

Public health advisers, emergency specialists, and licensed medical providers have been requested to help with the screenings. The first Ebola species was discovered near the Ebola River in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1976. Since then, outbreaks have appeared irregularly in Africa. The CDC noted that a person infected with Ebola is not contagious until symptoms appear.

Signa and symptoms of the disease include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and in some cases, bleeding. Meanwhile, Ebola symptoms might appear anywhere between 2 and 21 days after exposure to the disease, but the average is 8 to 10 days





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