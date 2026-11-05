CDC and Doctors Explain Flu Survival on Surfaces and Cleaning Protocols

Experts warn flu viruses survive 48 hours on hard surfaces. Learn the CDC-recommended cleaning and disinfecting routine to protect your home from November to April.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that flu virus es can survive on hard surfaces like kitchen counters for up to 48 hours, requiring a specific cleaning routine during peak season. This guidance from federal health authorities aims to help households manage germ transmission as respiratory illnesses circulate more frequently from November through April. Dr. Tanya Altmann, a pediatrician and spokesperson for Clorox, supports this two-step protocol to reduce viral loads in residential spaces. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes that while airborne transmission occurs, surface contact remains a significant vector for infection during the colder months.

Hard Surfaces Harbor Flu Viruses Longer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that certain types of viruses, including influenza, can persist on hard surfaces for up to 48 hours after being deposited. Soft surfaces, such as pillows, may retain these pathogens for up to 12 hours, according to the agency's research. Dr. Tanya Altmann explains that while flu particles do linger in the air, they also settle on objects and can remain detectable for hours after initial contact. This data underscores the necessity of targeting high-touch areas rather than relying on general household tidiness alone.

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Clean Then Disinfect High-Touch Spots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines a clear sequence: cleaning first with soap or detergent to remove dirt and germs, followed by disinfection if needed. Dr. Tanya Altmann recommends wiping surfaces until they remain visibly wet for four minutes to ensure proper disinfection efficacy. High-touch zones include light switches, doorknobs, and kitchen countertops, which should be treated daily during the flu season from November to April. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that for everyday life, cleaning these specific areas is often sufficient unless someone in the household becomes ill.

EPA Registered Disinfectants Are Essential

Dr. Tanya Altmann states that the best option is an EPA registered disinfectant proven to kill Influenza A when used correctly according to label instructions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises choosing products that are EPA approved for killing germs to ensure safety and effectiveness. Dr. Tanya Altmann notes that Clorox products are EPA registered to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including Influenza A, in two minutes when used as directed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that improper use, such as insufficient contact time, can render disinfection efforts ineffective.

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Bergen Experts Provide Bleach Dilution Guidelines

Bergen health experts suggest mixing half a cup of bleach with a gallon of hot water to disinfect doorknobs, cabinets, toilets, bathtubs, and sinks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports this method but advises keeping the mixture away from rugs, couches, and curtains to prevent discoloration. Dr. Tanya Altmann and Bergen professionals note that spray disinfectants like Lysol Disinfecting Spray are suitable for furniture and doorknobs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following these specific dilution ratios to maintain surface integrity while eliminating pathogens.

Targeted Cleaning Areas By Room Type

Dr. Tanya Altmann advises focusing on surfaces hands touch most often, such as sink handles, refrigerator doors, and trash can lids in the kitchen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests sanitizing the inside of the fridge with diluted bleach, sanitizing products, or hot soapy water. In bathrooms, attention should go to the toilet lid, seat, flushing lever, and sink faucet, with towels and shower curtains laundered regularly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends washing clothes and bedding with a laundry sanitizer or bleach after an illness and rinsing small children's toys.