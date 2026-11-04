CD Tenerife Forward Jesus de Miguel Dies After Match Collision

CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel has died following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a match on November 2, 2026. The incident resulted in cardiac arrest and the player's subsequent death.

CD Tenerife announced the tragic passing of forward Jesus de Miguel Alameda on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. The 30-year-old player died after suffering cardiac arrest following a severe collision during a football match against FC Andorra. The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, 2026, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, leaving the football community in profound mourning.

The Incident During Stoppage Time

The collision took place in the seventh minute of stoppage time when the match was tied at 2-2. CD Tenerife attempted to play the ball near midfield, prompting FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono to rush out of his net. Both players went for the loose ball, resulting in a heavy impact that left De Miguel lying motionless on the pitch.

Also read Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-pitch collision; police investigate

In the immediate aftermath, Owono got to his feet and turned to check on the striker. A fellow FC Andorra player frantically waved for medical assistance as paramedics treated De Miguel for several minutes on the field. He was subsequently placed into an ambulance and rushed to a local hospital for emergency care.

Medical Response and Player Status

Reports indicate that De Miguel suffered significant head and chest injuries during the collision. Medical staff successfully resuscitated him before he was transported to the hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care. Despite these efforts, the player's condition deteriorated overnight, leading to his death the following morning.

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FC Andorra closely monitored De Miguel's condition through sporting director Jaume Nogués and a member of their medical staff. Both individuals maintained direct contact with CD Tenerife throughout the night, tracking the updates from the hospital regarding the injured forward's vital signs and treatment progress.

Club Statements and Emotional Reactions

FC Andorra issued a statement expressing deep sorrow, stating they were broken-hearted and devastated by the loss. The club defended Owono, clarifying that he did not intend to hurt De Miguel when rushing out for the ball. They offered condolences to De Miguel's family, teammates, friends, and the entire CD Tenerife organization.

CD Tenerife released a somber announcement confirming the death, noting there were no words of comfort that could ease the sadness. The club requested privacy for the grieving family while thanking everyone for their expressions of support. Owono was reportedly crying and praying in the locker room, visibly shaken by the events that transpired on the pitch.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigations

Following the match, Owono received a red card for the play and faced hostile reactions from fans, including shouts of abuse as he left the field. He has since deactivated his Instagram account due to the online harassment and has not addressed the incident publicly. Prior to De Miguel's death, FC Andorra stated that Owono intended to make a public statement and reach out to the family to offer support.

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The Spanish football authorities are expected to review the incident as part of their standard procedures for serious on-field collisions. The focus now remains on supporting the bereaved family and processing the emotional trauma experienced by both clubs and their supporters following this cruel turn of events.