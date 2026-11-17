A fixed-term legal contract ending April 30, 2028, suggests CD Projekt RED may launch The Witcher 4 on that specific date, fulfilling fan anticipation built since The Wild Hunt.

A recent job posting for CD Projekt RED has reignited speculation regarding the precise launch window for The Witcher 4 , the highly anticipated successor to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The listing seeks a Legal Counsel for a fixed-term position that expires on April 30, 2028 , a date that industry observers believe may align directly with the game's global release.

Fixed-Term Contract Date Analysis

The specific end date of April 30, 2028 , is the critical data point emerging from the advertisement. Legal counsel at major development studios like CD Projekt RED are typically retained to manage intellectual property, trademarks, and contractual obligations leading up to a major product launch. The termination of this contract on a single, specific day strongly implies that the primary legal workload associated with the development and pre-launch phase will conclude by that time.

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While legal teams often support post-launch activities such as revenue monitoring and user moderation, the fixed-term nature of this role suggests the bulk of the legal burden will be lifted shortly after the game goes live. This timeline provides a concrete target for fans who have waited eleven years since the original Wild Hunt, offering a potential deadline rather than a vague release year.

Ciri's Journey and Development Scope

The Witcher 4 will follow the continued adventures of Ciri as she traverses the northern region of Kovir . This narrative direction marks a significant shift from the previous game, which centered on Geralt of Rivia. The project is being developed using the Unreal Engine 5 , a technological choice that promises to deliver one of the most visually stunning open-world environments in the history of role-playing games.

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Earlier technology demonstrations showcased by NVIDIA provided fans with a glimpse of this new world, highlighting the graphical fidelity achievable with the new engine. Despite these previews, CD Projekt RED has maintained strict secrecy regarding the game's mechanics and story beats, keeping the project shrouded in mystery while the development team works quietly in the background.

Fan Anticipation and Market Positioning

Excitement for the upcoming title has reached a fever pitch, recently evidenced by The Witcher 4 winning the 'Most Wanted Game' award at the Golden Joystick Awards . This recognition underscores the intense demand from the player base for a new entry in the franchise. The recent release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered by CD Projekt RED has further fueled this enthusiasm, reminding players of the studio's ability to deliver high-quality experiences.

Players are eager to explore the world as Ciri , with Geralt likely serving in a mentor figure capacity. This dynamic offers a fresh perspective on the lore while retaining the familiar emotional core that made the previous entries in the series critically acclaimed. The long wait has been difficult for many, but the potential April 2028 window provides a tangible goal for anticipation.

Strategic Launch and Industry Context

The April 30, 2028 deadline must be viewed in the context of the broader gaming landscape. While other major titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 may launch earlier, The Witcher 4 aims to dominate the Action RPG and Open-World categories. The studio's strategy appears to be one of controlled patience, ensuring that the game meets the high standards set by its predecessors before committing to a release date.

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As the development progresses, fans will likely see an increase in official gameplay trailers and content reveals leading up to April 2028 . The job description also emphasizes the need for proactive legal problem-solvers who understand the entertainment industry, indicating that CD Projekt RED is preparing for a complex and large-scale operational rollout. Until then, the gaming community remains hopeful that this fixed-term contract marks the beginning of the end for The Witcher 4 development.