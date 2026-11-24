CD Projekt Red has increased the development team for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel to 199 members. This staffing shift signals accelerating progress on the project as The Witcher 4 approaches its 2028 launch window.

CD Projekt Red has significantly increased the size of the development team for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2 sequel, signaling a major acceleration in production. The studio revealed that the project staff count rose from 184 to 199 developers, drawing resources from other ongoing initiatives within the company. This update, posted on the official CD Projekt Red investor relations X account, provides the clearest indication yet that the Night City successor is moving into a more intensive phase of creation.

Current Resource Allocation Trends

The official data compares workforce statistics from two specific dates: July 21, 2026, and October 31, 2026. During this interval, the total number of employees at the studio grew by only six individuals, yet the allocation for Cyberpunk 2 increased by 15. This specific growth suggests that the sequel is prioritized over newer or less mature projects, including the unannounced IP codenamed Hadar, which gained only a single developer. The shift indicates that Cyberpunk 2 is substantially further along in its development lifecycle than the company's other new intellectual property ventures.

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Workforce Shifts Across Projects

The Witcher 4 remains the largest development effort at CD Projekt Red, boasting a team of 513 members, though this is a slight decrease from the 519 staff members recorded earlier in the year. Meanwhile, the multiplayer Witcher project codenamed Sirius has experienced the most significant reduction in personnel, shrinking from 84 developers to 60. The broader Shared Services category also saw an increase, growing from 196 to 212 support staff. These fluctuations highlight a strategic reallocation of talent toward the main single-player franchises.

Future Development Strategy

Industry observers anticipate that once The Witcher 4 achieves its targeted 2028 release, a substantial portion of its current workforce may transition to Cyberpunk 2. This planned transfer would provide the sequel with the massive resource backing required to finalize its systems and content. The growing numbers for the Cyberpunk project suggest it is already in a mature stage of development, distinct from the early conceptual phases of newer titles like Hadar.

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Historical Context and Studio Growth

CD Projekt Red has evolved considerably since launching The Witcher series in 2007, expanding its capabilities to deliver increasingly ambitious titles. The 2020 release of Cyberpunk 2077 faced significant criticism for bugs and performance issues, particularly on last-generation consoles. However, sustained post-launch updates have addressed many fan concerns, improving the overall experience. This history of redemption may bode well for the sequel, provided the studio can maintain quality control with its larger team.

Expectations for Future Reveals

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first substantial teaser for the sequel, as the gap between the initial cinematic trailer for the first game and its eventual launch caused frustration among the community. The studio must ensure that any future material shown is fully representative of the final product to avoid repeating past disappointments. With the team size now expanded, a concrete reveal date or gameplay footage could materialize sooner than previously expected as the project gains further momentum.