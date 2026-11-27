CD Projekt RED CEO Michal Nowakowski clarifies that the upcoming Witcher 4 remains a multiplatform title. Learn about the new partnership with Sony and what it means for Xbox and PC gamers.

Fans were understandably concerned about console exclusivity. Thankfully, the developer has wasted little time addressing those concerns, confirming that PlayStation's involvement does not mean they will skip Xbox consoles. Console exclusivity has long been a frustrating aspect of the gaming industry, particularly when a beloved multiplatform franchise suddenly favors one platform over another. While Sony appears to be more involved with the next entry than previous entries, Xbox and PC players should still expect to play the game according to CD Projekt RED's CEO, Michal Nowakowski.

Multiplatform Commitment Remains Intact

Following the announcement of the PlayStation partnership, Nowakowski took to social media to express his excitement while reaffirming CD Projekt Red's commitment to multiplatform releases. He stated clearly that The Witcher 4 and all other upcoming titles will remain available across multiple systems. This declaration directly addresses the fears that the studio's next major project would be locked to a single hardware ecosystem.

Also read CD Projekt Red Announces Sony Partnership for The Witcher 4 Marketing and Distribution

The CEO emphasized that there are no plans to leave anyone behind for the PlayStation 5 release. This statement ensures that the player base spanning different gaming communities will not be divided by artificial barriers. The confirmation serves as a vital reassurance for the large segment of the audience that primarily uses Xbox devices or personal computers for their entertainment.

Nature of the Sony Partnership

It should be noted that this collaboration does not necessarily mean the game will run better or get exclusive perks on the PlayStation 5 console. The partnership indicates a deeper operational relationship between the two companies rather than a strict hardware lock. This nuance is important for consumers who might assume a partnership implies technical superiority on one specific platform.

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The relationship between CD Projekt RED and Sony has grown significantly over time. This evolution resulted in the current announcement, which highlights a strategic alliance rather than an exclusive rights agreement. The move demonstrates how major publishers are negotiating better terms while maintaining broad accessibility for their flagship franchises.

Impact on Xbox and PC Players

Xbox and PC gamers should not worry about being excluded from the upcoming adventure. The studio has consistently maintained that their projects are designed for a wide audience. This approach contrasts with industry trends where some developers prioritize single-platform launches to boost sales for specific console manufacturers.

The confirmation aligns with the historical precedent set by previous entries in the franchise. Players who invested in earlier games across various platforms expect similar treatment for the new installment. Maintaining this multiplatform strategy helps preserve the community integrity of the series.

Future Release Information

Fans may learn more details soon at the 2026 Game Awards. Alternatively, with this partnership, Sony may actually be the ones to share a launch date. This possibility means that fans should be paying attention to PlayStation's socials and online channels for updates.

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Regardless of which platform features most prominently in its advertising, players can look forward to experiencing Ciri's adventure together. The studio is focused on delivering a high-quality experience regardless of the hardware used. This unified approach ensures that the narrative remains the central focus of the project.