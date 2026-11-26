CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski clarifies The Witcher 4 will launch on PS5, Xbox, and PC simultaneously. The studio signed a marketing and distribution deal with Sony.

CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski has officially confirmed that The Witcher 4 will remain a multiplatform title despite a newly announced partnership with Sony. The clarification directly addresses widespread concerns from Xbox and PC gamers who feared the upcoming action RPG might become a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Nowakowski directly addressed this fan anxiety on the social media platform X following reports of the new agreement. He wrote to reassure the community that The Witcher 4 and other upcoming studio titles will not be restricted to a single console ecosystem. He specifically stated that all platforms would receive the game at the same time. His list of simultaneous release targets explicitly includes PS5, Xbox, and PC.

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He emphasized that no player base would be left behind by this decisive move. The studio has successfully avoided any scenario where The Witcher 4 becomes a timed or permanent PS5 exclusive. This assurance extends beyond the main sequel to other future projects in the pipeline. Nowakowski indicated that titles such as The Witcher Remake and Cyberpunk 2 will also maintain broad accessibility across all major gaming systems.

The reported partnership between CD Projekt Red and Sony encompasses two primary areas of collaboration. The first area involves a coordinated marketing campaign for the upcoming action RPG. This strategic alignment allows for potential cross-promotional opportunities during Sony's State of Play presentations. Fans might see advertising spots highlighting performance benefits on PlayStation 5. These efforts could mirror the campaigns used for other major releases like Grand Theft Auto 6.

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The second area of the agreement involves the distribution of CD Projekt Red games on PlayStation platforms. This includes the inclusion of their titles in PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Neither the agreement nor the CEO's statements specified which additional titles or exact release dates are covered under this distribution deal. The marketing collaboration makes sense given the developer's history of showcasing their Unreal Engine 5 tech demo on PS5.

This visual demonstration likely facilitated the strategic alignment between the game developer and the hardware manufacturer. The partnership serves primarily as a marketing and distribution enhancement rather than a restriction on game availability. CD Projekt Red has prioritized keeping its player base intact across all major gaming systems. Players can expect the action RPG to launch without significant delays between regions or platforms.

The announcement occurred while industry attention remains fixed on Grand Theft Auto 6 and its potential release. The Witcher 4 is considered one of the most anticipated games of the next few years. The marketing deal reflects a broader trend in the console market where true platform exclusives are becoming less common. These strategic alliances allow developers to maximize reach while providing publishers with additional promotional leverage.

Industry observers note that Sony and CD Projekt Red can leverage these partnerships to reach wider audiences. The current landscape of the console market sees true platform exclusives becoming increasingly rare. This trend benefits consumers by ensuring broader accessibility to high-profile titles. The confirmation resolves immediate speculation about platform restrictions for The Witcher 4. The studio remains committed to a unified multiplatform strategy for its future releases.