CD Projekt Red announces Songs of the Past for The Witcher 3 and collaborates on The Witcher: Legacy board game, which has raised over $13 million on GameFound.

The Witcher: Legacy board game has officially confirmed a dispatch date of July 2027, solidifying its place in the upcoming franchise roadmap. This announcement from manufacturer Go On Board provides a concrete timeline for fans who have been eagerly waiting for physical adaptations of the beloved series. The release schedule marks a significant step forward in the studio's strategy to expand the universe across multiple entertainment mediums simultaneously.

This concrete date coincides with broader plans from CD Projekt Red to reintroduce core elements of the saga to the gaming world. The developer has also confirmed that The Witcher 3 will receive a final downloadable content expansion titled Songs of the Past next year. This DLC is designed to bridge the narrative gap leading into the start of The Witcher 4, ensuring continuity for the story arc.

Also read CD Projekt Red Confirms The Witcher 4 Will Not Be a PlayStation 5 Exclusive

The Songs of the Past expansion serves as a narrative capstone for the third game, which launched over a decade ago. This release allows the studio to conclude the immediate storyline involving Geralt of Rivia with a respectful send-off. The focus on this specific character ensures that his legacy is honored before the franchise shifts focus to new protagonists in the next mainline entry.

Meanwhile, The Witcher: Legacy represents a bold step into physical media for the first time in the franchise's history. The game is designed for one to four players and features a story-driven adventure with branching narratives where choices have lasting consequences. Participants take on the roles of Wolf School witchers hunting down those responsible for a brutal attack that devastated their school.

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The premise of the board game has proven compelling enough to attract massive financial support during its crowdfunding campaign. The project has already raised over $13 million through a campaign on GameFound, demonstrating the immense commercial demand for Witcher-related products. Although the main drive has concluded, fans can still secure copies through late pledges or by contributing further to the project.

The Core Pledge tier for The Witcher: Legacy is currently priced at $109, which represents a significant discount from the standard retail rate. Despite the premium cost, the extensive content and high production values justify the investment for dedicated collectors and fans of the universe. This pricing strategy aligns with the studio's goal of maintaining high engagement with its audience over several years.

Dispatch for the board game is expected to take place in July 2027, although this timeline remains subject to change due to potential manufacturing delays. This release schedule aligns with the broader roadmap of the franchise, which includes multiple video games such as The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and Gwent: Rogue Mage. The staggered release of these products ensures sustained interest across different platforms.

The announcement of both Songs of the Past and The Witcher: Legacy highlights CD Projekt Red's comprehensive strategy to maintain relevance. The franchise has evolved from Andrzej Sapkowski's original books into a multimedia empire encompassing films, television series, and card games. Cast members including Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan have contributed to the global popularity of the associated TV show.

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By offering both digital and physical interpretations of the story, the studio caters to diverse consumer preferences within the fan community. The emphasis on player choice in the board game mirrors the interactive nature of the video games, creating a cohesive brand experience. This multi-platform approach ensures that the Witcher universe remains a dominant force in entertainment well into the next decade.

The combined impact of these announcements signals a major resurgence for the IP after a long period of anticipation. Fans will have new video game experiences to explore in the near future, starting with the DLC next year. The physical board game will follow in 2027, offering a tactile way to engage with the lore and characters of Kaedwen.