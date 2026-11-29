CD Projekt Red announces 519 developers working on The Witcher 4 and 184 on Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, confirming no major updates for The Game Awards this year.

CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that development is fully underway on the fourth installment of its flagship franchise, The Witcher 4. The studio revealed that 519 developers are currently assigned to this project, marking a significant escalation in resources compared to previous entries. This massive team expansion signals the studio's commitment to delivering a next-generation experience for players worldwide.

Developer Scale and Production Scope

The Witcher 4 development involves a workforce of 519 individuals, a figure that substantially exceeds the staff size of its predecessor. CD Projekt RED joint CEO Michał Nowakowski noted that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was built by slightly over 200 in-house developers. The current headcount includes another 184 developers working simultaneously on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. This dual-project staffing model highlights the massive scale of CD Projekt Red's current production pipeline.

Also read CD Projekt Red Confirms The Witcher 4 Will Not Be a PlayStation 5 Exclusive

Nowakowski clarified that the increased headcount does not automatically imply The Witcher 4 will be twice the size of The Witcher 3. Game development is complex, and larger teams often work on ambitious new mechanics rather than simple content expansion. However, the scale is a promising indicator of the studio's ambition for the new entry, which will utilize the Unreal Engine 5. The Witcher 4 is categorized as an action RPG with an open-world design, aiming to push technical boundaries.

The Game Awards Update and Release Timeline

Michał Nowakowski recently addressed community expectations regarding The Game Awards. He stated that The Witcher 4 was nominated for the Most Anticipated Game category. The CEO thanked fans for their support but confirmed that the studio will not be presenting new content at the event this year. This absence suggests that The Witcher 4 is not scheduled for release in 2026. The timeline indicates a wait of several more years before the game launches.

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The lack of immediate reveals allows the team to focus on deep development without the pressure of public demonstrations. Nowakowski expressed excitement about watching the show alongside the industry, emphasizing celebration over announcement. This strategic pause aligns with the long development cycles typical for games of this magnitude. Fans should expect a longer runway before any playable demos or definitive launch windows are shared.

Cyberpunk Sequel and Long-Term Wait

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel also faces a lengthy development period with its 184-strong team. Nowakowski indicated there is absolutely no chance for players to return to Night City within this decade. The earliest realistic timeframe for the Cyberpunk sequel is the mid-2030s. This timeline reflects the studio's shift toward quality-first development rather than rapid iteration.

Both major franchises are in early to mid-stage development. The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will likely require similar technological overhauls as The Witcher 4. Players interested in the Cyberpunk universe must prepare for a wait extending well into the next decade. This long-term planning ensures both titles meet the high standards set by the studio's previous successes.

Immediate Relief for Fans via Remaster

While waiting for The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red released a full remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This update is available as a free upgrade for existing owners and includes significant improvements to visuals and combat. The remaster enhances RPG systems and prepares the foundation for the upcoming Songs of the Past expansion. This expansion is scheduled to land in 2027 and will serve as a bridge to The Witcher 4.

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The remaster has already re-engaged long-time fans who have invested hundreds of hours into the original title. The enhanced features provide a polished experience that justifies revisiting the story. Songs of the Past will introduce new narrative content that directly ties into the events of The Witcher 4. This strategy keeps the community active and invested during the prolonged development period.