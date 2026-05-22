CD Projekt Red Announces Long Wait for Next Cyberpunk 2077 Game, Offers Free Ultimate Edition Download

CD Projekt Red has announced that the next Cyberpunk 2077 game, codenamed Project Orion, won't be released until late 2027 or even 2028. The studio is currently deep in development on The Witcher 4. Meanwhile, fans can celebrate by entering to win a free Ultimate Edition download of Cyberpunk 2077, courtesy of a promotional giveaway from ROG Global and Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 gamers have a long wait ahead for the official next game in the franchise from CD Projekt Red. The studio is currently deep in development on The Witcher 4 , and Cyberpunk's official follow-up game, codenamed Project Orion , isn't expected to release until after The Witcher 4 , which won't be until late 2027 or even 2028.

CD Projekt Red has said that Phantom Liberty will be the only major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, and they currently have no plans for additional DLCs or future expansions, despite there likely being small technical patches, platform updates, and performance improvements at some point. However, despite the long wait ahead for new Cyberpunk 2077 content, there's plenty on offer with the currently available game.

Fans can celebrate by entering to win a free Ultimate Edition download of Cyberpunk 2077, courtesy of a promotional giveaway from ROG Global and Cyberpunk 2077 in celebration of a recently released one-of-a-kind ROG Ally handheld from artist AK Mod. The unique ROG Ally handheld is a Cyberpunk 2077-themed hardware release, with only one in existence. The Cyberpunk 2077 ROG Ally is masterfully crafted and placed on a lifelike replica of Johnny Silverhand's actual cybernetic hand.

Fans can enter to win their own free Ultimate Edition download by following the steps provided. Five winners will be selected for a free Ultimate Edition download on Thursday, May 28, 2026, and fans can enter throughout the entire week before that date. It's well worth a shot for a free chance to play the Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 today. The game has received positive reviews, with an average critic score of 76/100 on OpenCritic.

The game was released on December 10, 2020, and is developed by CD Projekt Red. It's a role-playing game with action elements, powered by the REDengine 4 engine. The game has a mature rating due to its content, which includes blood and gore, intense violence, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, and use of drugs and alcohol





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Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red The Witcher 4 Project Orion Phantom Liberty

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