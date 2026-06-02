CCTV footage shows armed robbers breaking into Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's Italian home

The third episode of the ITV reality show, The Vardys, features CCTV footage of armed robbers breaking into Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's £2 million Italian home. The couple share three children and are also the parents of Megan and Taylor from previous relationships.

CCTV footage shows Jamie and Rebekah Vardy 's £2 million Italian home being raided by a gang of 'five' armed robbers in the third episode of their ITV reality show, The Vardys, which was released on Tuesday.

Rebekah, 44, relived the terrifying moment she discovered her family’s luxury Italian villa had been ransacked - with £80,000 worth of jewellery taken, admitting the ordeal left her feeling ‘totally violated’ and desperate to leave the home. She recalled returning to the property on Lake Garda to find wardrobe doors flung open and valuables missing before CCTV footage revealed masked intruders inside the house. Rebekah said: ‘It was just weird.

When I came back into the house, I could sense that something wasn't right. Like all my wardrobe doors were open. I knew someone had been in and taken my stuff.

' Cameras inside the property captured the aftermath as Rebekah questioned if her children had moved her jewellery, while her son, Taylor, remarked there were ‘poo footprints’ upstairs. Rebekah and Jamie, 39, couple share three children – Sofia, 12, Finlay, nine, and Olivia Grace, six – while Rebekah is also the mother of Megan, 23, and Taylor, 15, from previous relationships, and the stepmother to Jamie’s daughter, Ella, 11.

As the CCTV plays in the programme, Rebekah is heard saying to Jamie: ‘No. No it’s not f***** ok! Babe I'm going f***** home. This is not ok. ’ CCTV footage showed Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's £2 million Italian home being raided by gang of 'five' armed robbers on the third episode of their ITV reality show, The Vardys, which aired on Tuesday.

Thieves broke into the family’s luxury villa on Lake Garda in 2025 and escaped with around £80,000 worth of valuables, including jewellery, cash and a Patek Philippe watch. At the time, a police source told the Daily Mail that investigators believed the gang had been watching the family and timed the break-in to coincide with Jamie’s absence.

Reflecting on the footage in her three-part series, Rebekah said: ‘What happened over this weekend has just been a nightmare and has always been one of my biggest biggest fears. ’ Rebekah admitted the burglary had also taken its toll on footballer husband Jamie. Reflecting on the footage in her three-part series, Rebekah said: ‘You can clearly see five armed guys with crowbars, balaclavas. Jamie’s furious.

Naturally this has a knock-on effect with Jamie and football. ’ Speaking to her eldest daughter, Megan, Rebekah described the lasting impact of the raid.

‘Since the burglary it’s been really really quite tough, it’s just horrible. I hate being in the house now. It’s like that horrible violation. ’ She added: ‘The kids can sense something is not right, obviously we’ve tried to keep the burglary stuff as limited as possible.

Sofia doesn’t really know anything, we didn’t really tell her anything because I just think you don’t want to make it any more stressful. I just want to get out of the house. ’ The three-part ITV series follows the Vardy family as they uproot from their home in Lincolnshire (where Jamie was playing for Leicester City) to Italy, where her striker husband joins Cremonese to help them fight for survival in the Serie A league.

The show has been acerbically described by TV insiders as a ‘Poundland version’ of Coleen Rooney’s forthcoming Disney+ series, The Rooneys, which is currently in production. At the time, a police source told the Daily Mail that investigators believed the gang had been watching the family and timed the break-in to coincide with Jamie’s absence. Indeed, friends of Rebekah’s say she is still struggling with the humiliation of losing to Coleen when their epic legal battle ended in 2022.

Rebekah had been accused by Coleen of leaking stories about her private life with husband Wayne Rooney to a red-top newspaper in 2019. Rebekah sued Coleen for libel after she publicly named Vardy’s Instagram account as the source of the leaks on social media. A move that led to Coleen being dubbed ‘Wagatha Christie’ during the seven-day trial.

In her judgment, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that Coleen’s accusations against Rebekah were ‘substantially true’ and rubbed yet more salt in her rival’s wounds by ordering her to pay £1.19million of her legal bill





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CCTV Footage Armed Robbers Italian Home Jamie Vardy Rebekah Vardy Children Jewelry Cash Patek Philippe Watch Break-In Burglary Family Legal Battle Coleen Rooney Wagatha Christie Legal Bill Italian League Leicester City Serie A League Cremonese Uproot Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo Footprints Wardrobe Doors Armed Guys Balaclavas Crowbars F*** Home Invasion Violation Horrible Stressful Limited Stressful Horrible Violation Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo Footprints Wardrobe Doors Armed Guys Balaclavas Crowbars F*** Home Invasion Violation Horrible Stressful Limited Stressful Horrible Violation Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo Footprints Wardrobe Doors Armed Guys Balaclavas Crowbars F*** Home Invasion Violation Horrible Stressful Limited Stressful Horrible Violation Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo Footprints Wardrobe Doors Armed Guys Balaclavas Crowbars F*** Home Invasion Violation Horrible Stressful Limited Stressful Horrible Violation Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo Footprints Wardrobe Doors Armed Guys Balaclavas Crowbars F*** Home Invasion Violation Horrible Stressful Limited Stressful Horrible Violation Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo Footprints Wardrobe Doors Armed Guys Balaclavas Crowbars F*** Home Invasion Violation Horrible Stressful Limited Stressful Horrible Violation Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo Footprints Wardrobe Doors Armed Guys Balaclavas Crowbars F*** Home Invasion Violation Horrible Stressful Limited Stressful Horrible Violation Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo Footprints Wardrobe Doors Armed Guys Balaclavas Crowbars F*** Home Invasion Violation Horrible Stressful Limited Stressful Horrible Violation Family Drama Italian Villa Lake Garda Poo

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Rebekah Vardy relives terrifying 2 million Italian villa burglary in ITV reality show footageCCTV from the third episode of The Vardys shows a gang of five armed robbers raiding Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's Lake Garda villa, stealing 80,000 pounds of valuables. Rebekah describes feeling violated and desperate to leave the home, while the burglary impacts Jamie's football performance.

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