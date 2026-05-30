CCS graduation celebration erupts into brawl, spills into streets in viral videos

What was supposed to be a celebration for graduates turned chaotic Thursday as several large fights broke out during Columbus City School graduation events.

What was supposed to be a celebration for graduates turned chaotic Thursday as several large fights broke out during Columbus City School graduation events. What was supposed to be a celebration for graduates turned chaotic Thursday as several large fights broke out during graduation events at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Viral videos show pushing, shoving and punches being thrown inside the convention center, where multiple Columbus City Schools were holding graduation ceremonies. Some of the violence spilled outside onto High and Vine streets. Linden-McKinley STEM Academy, Northland High School and Walnut Ridge High School had graduation ceremonies at the convention center between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Columbus International High School, Fort Hayes Arts & Academics High School and Briggs High School had their graduations between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

"It's like very unprofessional and inappropriate because at the end of the day, you were here for your kid," Celeste Hutchinson, a Beechcroft High School graduate, said. "They weren't thinking about their kid, but they thought of themselves. " Columbus Police said four people were charged with rioting and disorderly conduct. Court documents for one suspect, Jereme Curry, accuse him of engaging in violent and turbulent behavior toward both officers and others involved in the fight.

It was just unwarranted violence. The fights prompted Columbus police to increase security for Friday’s ceremonies. Officers, including members of the Dialogue Team, patrolled the area around the convention center while security screened bags at entrances. The added security measures gave some graduates and families peace of mind.

“It just makes me feel better. Not as anxious,” Mackenzie Johnson, another Beechcroft High School graduate, said.

“Okay, I can let my hat down, and I can be myself and not trying to be like 'Oh who's gonna fight now? '" Jamal Turner, a parent, said. "Since security is back like that, made me feel like I'm safe. I can breathe.

" Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman issued a statement following the videos online: “Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and families, and our focus remains on celebrating the accomplishments of more than 2,500 students earning diplomas in the Class of 2026. The behavior demonstrated last night has no place at an event intended to honor our graduates and their achievements.

The district has a comprehensive security plan in place for all graduation ceremonies and will continue to address any attendees who do not adhere to our expectations for safe, respectful conduct. We all share a responsibility to help create a positive environment that reflects the pride and celebration our graduates deserve. ”Five people have been indicted and four have been arrested in connection with an alleged human trafficking ring in north Columbus.

A night at the ballpark is being turned into a fundraiser for cancer research in Columbus. On Wednesday, ABC6, Great Clips and the Columbus Clippers will host a'Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.

'Derrick Green appeared in court for the first time since being charged with the murders of his wife Shalimar and 11-year-old daughter. An Ohio State employee killed in what Columbus police have called “a domestic violence incident” is being remembered by friends and clients as investigators rel





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