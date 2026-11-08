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CCS football playoffs 2026: First-round schedule in all divisions

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CCS football playoffs 2026: First-round schedule in all divisions
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Central Coast Section high school football playoff matchups are set. Games begin next weekend.

No. 7 Bellarmine at No. 2 St. Ignatius , Friday, 6 p.m.No. 5 Los Gatos vs. No. 4 Sacred Heart Cathedral at City College of San Francisco, Saturday, 1 p.m.The first-round winners in the top half of the bracket will play for the Open Division championship in Week 2 of the playoffs.

The loser of the Open Division championship will play the winner of the bottom half of the bracket for the Division I championship in Week 3 of the playoffs.

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No. 7 Woodside at No. 2 Soquel , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 8 San Mateo at No. 1 Half Moon Bay , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 7 Milpitas at No. 2 Palo Alto , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 8 Sobrato at No. 1 Wilcox , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep at No. 2 Mountain View , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 8 Carmel at No. 1 Aptos , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 7 Gilroy at No. 2 Hillsdale , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 8 Soledad at No. 1 Sequoia , Friday, 7 p.m.No. 4 Homestead at No. 1 Greenfield , Friday, 7 p.m.

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