CBS announces its winter programming lineup for 2027, featuring new seasons of Ghosts, NCIS Sydney, and Survivor. Find exact air times, episode counts, and premiere dates for all returning hits.

CBS has officially confirmed its winter television lineup for the 2027 season, revealing a robust schedule of returning favorites and new premieres. This announcement consolidates the network's strategy for the upcoming months, ensuring viewers have a clear roadmap for their favorite programs. The schedule includes significant returns for hit series like Ghosts, NCIS Sydney, and Survivor, alongside new additions such as Stacks of Cash. These shows join a slate of fall premierers that are returning from their holiday breaks, including Fire Country, NCIS, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Marshals, and Tracker.

Ghost Season 6 Return and Specials

Ghosts will officially resume its sixth season in late January 2027 after a brief hiatus. Although the show technically returned for a Halloween special in October 2026 and a Christmas special on December 10, 2026, the main season run begins later in the winter. Episodes will air on Mondays at 8:00 p.m., with two episodes released each week to maintain viewer momentum. The supernatural sitcom stars Rose McIver as Samantha and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jayanth, a couple who inherit a manor haunted by spirits from various historical eras.

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The series, based on the British show of the same name, continues to blend comedy with supernatural elements. Sam is the only character who can see and hear the ghosts following a near-death experience. The cast includes a diverse array of spirits, from a melodramatic Viking to a closeted Continental Army officer. The show remains a comforting staple for audiences seeking consistent laughter and character-driven storytelling.

NCIS Sydney International Premiere Details

NCIS: Sydney is the only NCIS franchise installment scheduled for a winter premiere, returning for its fourth season on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. This spin-off marks a significant milestone as the first NCIS series produced outside the United States, filming entirely in Australia. The plot follows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service joining forces with the Australian Federal Police to investigate crimes involving military personnel.

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This move from exclusive streaming to network television broadens the show's accessibility for U.S. viewers. It stands as the first Australian show to air in U.S. primetime hours. The series has maintained strong ratings, suggesting it will continue to be a long-term fixture on the CBS roster alongside the original NCIS series.

Survivor Season 52 Format Changes

Survivor Season 52 continues its tradition of airing two seasons per year, premiering on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. in late February 2027. Hosted by Jeff Probst, this 52nd season will feature a new cast with no returning players. The competition takes place in Fiji and lasts for 26 days, challenging contestants to outwit, outplay, and outlast their opponents.

A major change for this season is the expansion of episode run-times. Episodes will now run for two hours, up from the previous 1.5 hours, with the finale remaining at three hours plus an aftershow. This extended format allows for deeper strategic gameplay and more detailed character development. Viewers can expect an eclectic mix of personalities navigating the physical and mental challenges of the game.

New Game Show Stacks of Cash

Stacks of Cash is a new game show set to premiere on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m., immediately following Survivor. The first season consists of 10 hour-long episodes hosted by Mike O'Malley, best known for his role as Burt Hummel in Glee. The game involves six contestants answering quiz questions to win giant shapes, each with a specific cash value attached.

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Contestants then use a giant claw to lower these shapes into a designated area, attempting to build a multi-shaped tower. The game ends if the tower falls, requiring players to balance accuracy with risk. This format adds a physical skill element to the traditional quiz show structure, offering a fresh take on the genre for CBS viewers.