CBS Veteran Scott Pelley Dismissed Amid Accusations of Political Bias; Entertainment News Roundup

Scott Pelley, a 37-year veteran of CBS, has been dismissed from the network, accusing new leadership of dismantling editorial standards and pushing politically motivated coverage. In entertainment news, a new look at Jason Momoa's Lobo in Supergirl has been revealed, and the film's marketing is picking up steam. In other movie news, 'Rich Flu' trailer shows wealth as a potential death sentence from a fatal virus, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead leading the cast. Peacock has also added an action movie featuring Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Jason Momoa to its library. Lastly, Anderson Cooper recently discussed his decision to leave 60 Minutes after over two decades.

Scott Pelley , a 37-year veteran of CBS, has been dismissed from the network, marking the fourth significant departure since February. Pelley accused the new leadership of CBS News of dismantling editorial standards and pushing politically motivated coverage.

He stated that he no longer recognizes the institution that once defined American broadcast journalism. Pelley detailed a systematic erosion of the program's integrity, with the breaking point coming during a heated argument with Nick Bilton, a former technology journalist appointed by new management. Pelley alleged that new management instructed him to inject falsehoods and bias into stories, and to include unverified assertions. He also claimed that politicians were being given control over 60 Minutes interviews.

This comes as Paramount Global, which completed its takeover of CBS, has shown a clear change in editorial direction with the appointments of George Cheeks and Bilton. Meanwhile, in entertainment news, a new look at Jason Momoa's Lobo in Supergirl has been revealed, and the film's marketing is picking up steam. In other movie news, 'Rich Flu' trailer shows wealth as a potential death sentence from a fatal virus, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead leading the cast.

Peacock has also added an action movie featuring Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Jason Momoa to its library. Lastly, Anderson Cooper recently discussed his decision to leave 60 Minutes after over two decades





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Entertainment Scott Pelley CBS News Editorial Standards Political Bias Lobo Supergirl Rich Flu Dwayne Johnson John Cena Jason Momoa Anderson Cooper 60 Minutes

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