CBS confirms the January 7 return of Tracker Season 4. The action drama features Justin Hartley and returns faster than previous seasons after a brief midseason break.

CBS has officially confirmed that the action drama series Tracker will resume broadcasting on Sunday, January 7 at 9:00 p.m. This scheduling decision marks the quickest return from a winter hiatus in the history of the show. The announcement represents a strategic shift by the network to capitalize on the series' growing popularity and viewer loyalty. Paramount, the studio behind the hit series, has adjusted the calendar to provide a faster turnaround than ever before.

This upcoming return signals a significant departure from the show's previous broadcast patterns. The current break lasted less than a month and a half, a stark contrast to the extended pauses seen in earlier years. Season two and season three both featured longer hiatuses lasting two and a half months each. The condensed schedule for season four reflects a new level of confidence in the show's ability to retain audiences across breaks.

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The lead actor Justin Hartley continues to play Colter Shaw, a survivalist tracker who finds missing people for reward money. The series is created by Ben H. Winters and adapted from Jeffery Deaver's 2019 novel The Never Game. The ensemble cast for season four includes Fiona Rene, Chris Lee, and Cassady McClincy Zhang. Recurring stars Jensen Ackles and Michael Malarkey also appear in the updated lineup.

Tracker has emerged as a strong performer for CBS, securing more prominent placement in the weekly lineup. Industry observers suggest the network is using the show to anchor its schedule and draw viewers into other programs. This strategy aims to boost overall audience numbers and create a reliable viewing habit for Sunday nights. The network hopes the show's presence will drive engagement across the broader CBS ecosystem.

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This season introduced a unique scheduling event before the final break, breaking precedent for the franchise. It became the first season to feature a weeklong hiatus ahead of the midseason finale. The network did not air a new episode on Sunday, November 8, creating a notable two-week gap. This pause separated episode five titled Need to Know from episode six titled Blind Spot.

The network did not provide an official reason for this specific break in the broadcast chain. However, industry analysis suggests the timing aligns the midseason finale with traditional slots from previous seasons. This decision allows CBS to maintain consistent viewing habits despite an earlier Fall debut for season four. The network aims to balance promotional cycles with steady audience retention strategies.

All future episodes will air on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. in the TV-14 drama and crime genre. Production details indicate eight episodes are scheduled for this specific season block. The release date for the current season block began on October 4, 2026. Viewers can expect the remaining episodes to continue the survivalist narrative established in earlier segments. The rapid return in January underscores the network's commitment to keeping the show in the public eye.