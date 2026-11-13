CBS To Broadcast Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards For First Time Ever

CBS simulcasts the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on November 14, marking the first time the event airs on the broadcast network and expanding its reach to millions of viewers via Paramount+.

CBS is expanding its fall programming strategy by broadcasting the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for the first time in network history. The special event is scheduled to air on Saturday, November 14, marking a significant shift in how the parent company, Paramount, leverages its diverse portfolio of brands. This move follows a similar cross-platform strategy CBS employed earlier this year with the MTV Video Music Awards.

CBS Simulcasts Kids Choice Awards On November 14

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will broadcast live on CBS from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 14. This airing represents the inaugural time the awards ceremony has appeared on the CBS network, which has a long-standing relationship with the event that began airing on its primary network nearly four decades ago. The broadcast will be simulcast simultaneously on Nickelodeon and the streaming service Paramount+, mirroring the multi-platform approach used for the MTV Video Music Awards earlier in 2026.

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Strategic Expansion Of Nickelodeon Brand On CBS

This decision by CBS reflects a broader strategic effort by Paramount to bring major milestones from its cable and streaming networks to the traditional broadcast television level. By leveraging the massive audience reach of CBS, the network aims to introduce the distinct identity of Nickelodeon to viewers who may not typically watch cable channels. This cross-promotion allows the network to engage with pop culture in a way that contrasts with its usual programming for older demographics, signaling a bold new direction for their viewership strategy.

Alex Warren Hosts Ceremony Honoring Chris Pratt

The upcoming ceremony will be hosted by singer-songwriter Alex Warren, who will guide the audience through the night's honors. The event will recognize both entertainment legends and new faces in the industry. A key highlight of the evening includes Chris Pratt receiving the King of Comedy Award, acknowledging his contributions to the genre. This specific recognition adds a layer of prestige to the typically casual and high-energy atmosphere of the awards show.

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Legacy Of The Orange Blimp Trophy Event

The Kids' Choice Awards have been a defining piece of pop culture for almost forty years, evolving from a total different incarnation in the late 1980s into a cultural staple throughout the 1990s and 2000s. The ceremony is famous for its orange blimp trophies, with nearly four decades of these awards marking significant occasions in children's entertainment. The show's unique identity, characterized by its kid-centric tone, legendary stars, and the ever-present use of slime, has created a distinct brand that resonates with its target audience.

Broader Exposure For Nickelodeon And CBS

Partnering with CBS for this year's awards provides Nickelodeon with far more exposure to audiences that might not have otherwise tuned in. Parents who remember enjoying the Kids' Choice Awards during their own childhood may now watch alongside their children, creating a shared cultural experience. For children without access to Nickelodeon cable packages, the broadcast on CBS offers a rare opportunity to participate in the event. This collaboration represents a major step forward for both networks, combining the legacy of CBS with the vibrant energy of Nickelodeon.