CBS says it's making $55 million by dumping Colbert for Byron Allen

had nothing to do with politics, and everything to do with money—and not just the cash it tossed to the Trump administration, in a move Colbert denounced days before his cancellation was announced, to smooth over Paramount’s then-upcoming acquisition by David Ellison’s Skydance.

It’s a position of stated pure economic self-interest that’s now continued past the lifespan ofitself, as the network issued a statement tonight saying that it’s essentially made itself a sweet $55 million by dumping Colbert’s show. , a long-rumored number that CBS has now stated in an on-the-record fashion. On the other side of the spreadsheet, meanwhile, is the amount the network is getting paid for Notably, that money arrives free of any issues like “ratings” or “performance,” since Allen’s “time buy” model means getting money out of advertisers for the hour is his problem, not CBS’s—which collects its flat fee regardless of how Allen’s show does. But who needs viewers, or the prestige of taking part in the late night tradition, or even just putting out TV that people actually enjoy, when you can have $55 million, instead, right? (Okay, we started that sentence kind of sarcastically, but we





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