CBS's 'Limitless' Has Problems From the Start

Limitless the TV show introduced Brian as another struggling writer given NZT and recruited by the FBI to act as a spy for Morra.

Limitless is arguably one of the 2010s most modern cult classic films. It has a great premise: a struggling writer, Eddie Morra, acquires a pill called NZT that gives him complete access to his brain's intellectual power.

Limitless follows Eddie Morra as he becomes involved in money and power while facing nefarious forces who try to steal his NZT. The show delves into how Morra views the world and interacts with others on a higher level, often referencing Sherlock Holmes.

However, 'Limitless' the TV show did not meet the same critical acclaim as the film. The TV show was canceled after one season due to plot holes and unrealistic details. The premise of 'Limitless Season 1' is similar to the film, in which Brian is given NZT and recruited by the FBI to act as a spy for Morra, the main villain.

Why is Morra still manufacturing NZT when he told Robert De Niro's Carl Van Loon in 2011's Limitless that he was 'off' the NZT at the end of the film, claiming he had 'figured out the bugs'? CBS's 'Limitless' presents immediate issues with the premise





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Limitless The TV Show Brian FBI Carl Van Loon Robert De Niro NZT Premise Plot Holes 'Limitless' Season 1

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