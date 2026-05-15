CBS's Fire Country Preview: Shawn Hatosy's Return and Final Two Episodes

A preview of CBS's Fire Country featuring the return of Shawn Hatosy's Chief Richards and the final two episodes of Season 4.

Check out our preview for CBS's Fire Country , S04E18:"Rain Check for Tomorrow," featuring the return of Shawn Hatosy 's Chief Richards. Fire Country heads into its final two Season 4 episodes with a brutal Pineville Dam disaster threatening Edgewater.

Shawn Hatosy returns as Chief Brett Richards, back for Episode 18 and the finale as the crisis intensifies. In Fire Country's "Rain Check for Tomorrow," Station 42 tackles perilous rescues after a blaze triggers failure.

Episode 20, "Try Not to Drown," raises the stakes as catastrophic dam failure floods Edgewater and resources vanish. the final two episodes of the season are set to unfold, with scenes showing the aftermath of the disaster and the challenges that Station 42, Three Rock, and Edgewater will face as they work to recover. The preview includes a lineup of images, a trailer, and more to get fans excited for the upcoming episode.

The article also discusses the film adaptation of The Boys, the return of Jessica Alba on The Predator, and a Video game developed by Santa Monica Studio. Overall, it provides a glimpse into the current entertainment landscape and discussing trending media.





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Shawn Hatosy Chief Brett Richards Fire Country Pineville Dam Disaster Perilous Rescues Catastrophic Dam Failure Mystery Genre

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