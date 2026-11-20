CBS announces significant changes to its midseason 2027 TV schedule, replacing scripted shows with college basketball coverage and introducing new series alongside high-profile recasting decisions that aim to honor legacy characters while bringing fresh perspectives.

CBS has officially reshuffled its midseason programming slate for 2027, introducing significant changes that will alter viewing habits for millions of fans across the network.

CBS Replaces Scripted Shows With Live College Basketball

In a move designed to capture the massive popularity of sports during the winter months, the network will replace the usual broadcast of scripted entertainment shows with live college basketball coverage. This shift begins on Friday, November 20, when Kentucky faces off against Indiana in a high-stakes matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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This sporting event will take over the traditional time slots previously reserved for a popular spinoff series, disrupting the regular schedule for viewers who have come to rely on those weekly episodes. The network has confirmed that new episodes of these scripted shows are not scheduled to return until December 11, immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday.

This delay allows for a proper hiatus during the holiday season, a strategic pause that aligns with traditional viewing patterns where audiences often reduce their consumption of serialized fiction in favor of live events and family gatherings. The decision underscores the network's commitment to leveraging live sports to drive viewership during a typically slow period for scripted television content, ensuring that engagement remains high even as new narrative arcs are put on temporary hold.

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CBS Expands Lineup With New Castings And Returns

In addition to schedule adjustments, CBS is expanding its lineup with new additions and returning favorites, though several high-profile recasting decisions have sparked considerable discussion within the entertainment industry. One notable change involves the reintroduction of a former cartel leader character, played by Arturo Muñoz, in an upcoming episode. This character is revealed to be the biological father of Baez, adding complex familial dynamics to the ongoing narrative.

Furthermore, the network is rolling out new shows such as Stacks of Cash, hosted by Mike O'Malley, and Undercover Boss, fronted by Drew Carey. These additions aim to diversify the daytime and primetime offerings, providing viewers with a mix of reality, competition, and investigative journalism.

Major Recasting Sparks Buzz For Long-Running Series

However, the most significant buzz surrounds the recasting of major characters in long-running series. For instance, the Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue, which premiered in October, features Amonsen taking on the role of a character originally portrayed by Donnie Wahlberg. This transition has been handled with great care, as Amonsen expressed the pressure to honor the legacy of the original actor while bringing a fresh perspective to the role.

The spinoff explores Danny's journey in Boston, contrasting with the New York setting of the original series that ran from 2010 to 2024. The theme of recasting and legacy continues to dominate conversations about CBS's programming strategy, particularly regarding the portrayal of iconic figures. Mark Wahlberg, 57, recently opened up about the challenges of stepping into a role originally defined by another performer.

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He admitted that the decision was difficult and initially caused uncertainty, questioning how to execute the character authentically with a different actor. Wahlberg praised his successor, Mika, for approaching the role with grace, class, and deep respect for the original interpretation. He emphasized that the successor took his time to understand the character's nuances, ensuring that the transition felt natural rather than forced.

Industry Embraces Legacy Character Transitions For New Viewers

Wahlberg also reflected on the unique experience of playing the character Sean, noting that while he had the joy of defining the role and sending the character off into the world, it is equally rewarding to see someone else bring their own beauty and artistry to the part. This sentiment highlights a growing trend in television where legacy characters are passed down to new actors, allowing for fresh interpretations while maintaining continuity for loyal fans.

The industry is increasingly embracing this model, recognizing that it can revitalize shows and introduce them to new generations of viewers without alienating the existing audience. As 2025 proved to be a pivotal year for such transitions, CBS's upcoming schedule reflects a broader shift in how networks manage long-running franchises and the actors who inhabit them.