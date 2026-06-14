CBS reporter loses it after Knicks fan fires off F-bomb during live report as NYC goes nuts

Knicks fans throughout the tri-state area — and beyond — are going wild.

But one curse word from a fan derailed a live report from CBS 2’s Knicks coverage on Saturday night. Reporter Adi Guajardo was covering the watch party at Radio City in Midtown and was speaking to jubilant fans in the middle of the din inside the famed music hall after the KnicksIn the middle of Guajardo’s interview with a fan, a person off-camera could be heard loudly saying: “The Knicks did it!

The Knicks f–king won,” before Guajardo cut things short. Guajardo sent the feed back to the studio, which then cut to a different part of the celebration in a different part of New Yorkseemingly after the live hit and said that the feeling, overall, in Radio City was “absolutely ecstatic,” and people inside the building and outside the city were “alive.

”Fans reacting after the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals as seen in New York, NY on June 13, 2026. If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover.

The CBS 2 crew wasn’t the only TV station to get close to the wild scene in New York, as a CNN reporter got swarmed by multiple overexcited fans chanting “Knicks in five! ” One fan was even smoking right next to Morales and in front of the camera. One person told Morales he was, in fact, a “winner. ” In Times Square, Morales even put on a Knicks jersey.

Knicks fans are riding high and are letting the world know it, whether FCC rules are cared for or not.





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