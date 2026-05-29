CBS Replaces Stephen Colbert's Late-Night Show with Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed, Netting $15 Million Profit

Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed has taken over The Late Show's 11:35 p.m. time slot on CBS, reportedly bringing in a $15 million profit for the network. The move marks a significant shift in the late-night TV landscape, with many speculating about the future of the genre and the impact of this new business model.

In the aftermath of Stephen Colbert 's late-night talk show ending on CBS , its replacement for the summer 2026 TV schedule is reportedly set to bring in a hefty payday for the TV network.

CBS is officially out of the late-night talk show space, and Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed has taken over The Late Show's 11:35 p.m. time slot. The comedian and business executive is leasing this from the broadcast channel, giving his comedy panel show its more prominent platform in the 20 years since it began airing. Now it's being claimed that this programming shift will net CBS a $15 million profit.

In a statement shared by Variety, the company stated that it's proud to partner with Allen on a new business and programming model for late night that proactively addresses a network daypart that was cost-prohibitive to continue. By arranging this 'time buy' model for Comics Unleashed, the hour of the CBS schedule will go from losing roughly $40 million annually to the aforementioned profit, i.e., a $55 million swing.

CBS has maintained that canceling The Late Show was purely for financial reasons. However, there's been speculation that politics influenced the decision as well. Colbert has been a longtime critic of President Donald Trump, who celebrated the host's exit, and Paramount and Skydance were seeking approval from the federal government for their merger when the cancelation was announced in summer 2025.

Whatever the full scope of reasoning was, now Comics Unleashed has kicked off a new era for that 11:35 p.m. time slot. In addition to leasing from CBS, Allen's deal also sees him covering all the show's production costs. He then sells the advertising that accompanies Comics Unleashed. So the comedy show can reach a wider audience, and no matter what the viewership numbers are, CBS benefits from Allen's leasing payment.

The CBS statement comes a week after The Late Show wrapped up a 33-year run that began with David Letterman when he left NBC. Colbert took over hosting duties when Letterman retired in 2015, pivoting him into the traditional talk show space after hosting the satirical Comedy Central series The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014.

Letterman guested on The Late Show's May 14, 2026, episode to discuss its legacy with Colbert and throw objects off the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater. The final episode of The Late Show featured cameo appearances from people like Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Jon Stewart, to name a few.

Paul McCartney was Colbert's final interviewee, and they later performed two songs together with Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, and Louis Cato, with the latter two having both served as The Late Show's band leaders during Colbert's run. McCartney's appearance also called back to when he performed on TV with his fellow Beatles at the Ed Sullivan Theater in 1964. Colbert has already scored a major win against CBS post-The Late Show.

The company ceased filing takedown notices for the full episode of the Michigan public access show Only in Monroe that Colbert hosted on Friday, May 22. As for Allen, the Comics Unleashed time slot change follows the announcement that he and his company, Allen Family Digital, are purchasing a controlling stake in Buzzfeed Inc. for $120 million.

The move marks a significant shift in the late-night TV landscape, with many speculating about the future of the genre and the impact of this new business model. The success of Comics Unleashed could pave the way for other shows to adopt similar models, potentially leading to a more sustainable and profitable late-night TV scene.

Only time will tell if this new era for late-night TV will be a success, but one thing is certain - it's a bold new direction for CBS and the late-night TV landscape





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