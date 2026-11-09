CBS Renews Marshals For 20-Episode Second Season Starring Luke Grimes

CBS officially renews the Yellowstone spin-off Marshals for a 20-episode second season. Luke Grimes stars as U.S. Marshal Kayce Dutton in this high-octane procedural set in Montana.

CBS has officially confirmed the renewal of the Yellowstone spin-off series Marshals for a robust second season comprising 20 episodes. This decision marks a significant expansion for the show, which premiered with a more modest 13-episode run during its initial season. The renewed order underscores the network's strong confidence in the franchise's ability to engage audiences, despite early criticisms regarding its shift in tone and format from the original cable drama.

Marshals Season 2 Renewal Details

The announcement of the 20-episode order for Marshals Season 2 provides the production team with considerably more breathing room to develop the narrative arc. This increase allows for deeper character exploration and more complex storytelling structures than were possible in the shorter first season. The renewed series will continue to follow the life of former rancher Kayce Dutton as he navigates his new responsibilities as a federal law enforcement officer.

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This strategic move by CBS reflects the enduring popularity of Taylor Sheridan's expansive television universe. Although the first season of Marshals faced some initial resistance from viewers accustomed to the gritty, cinematic style of the original Yellowstone series, audience engagement remained strong. The procedural nature of the new show, while different, has found a dedicated viewership that tunes in week after week for its unique blend of action and character-driven drama.

Key Cast Members And New Characters

Luke Grimes returns to play the central role of Kayce Dutton, now operating as a U.S. Marshal. He is joined by Brecken Merrill, who reprises his role as Kayce's son, Tate. The second season introduces several new faces to the main ensemble cast to support this expanded narrative scope. Logan Marshall-Green joins the series as Pete Calvin, who serves as the chief of the marshals team and is a former U.S. Navy SEAL senior chief.

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Additional new cast members include Arielle Kebbel as Belle Turek-Skinner, Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz, and Tatanka Means as Miles Kittel. These characters will work alongside Cal and Kayce on a weekly basis, handling various cases and missions throughout the series. Their introduction adds fresh dynamics to the team and provides new avenues for conflict and collaboration within the storyline.

Continued Roles For Original Franchise Stars

While new characters are being integrated into the fold, beloved figures from the original Yellowstone series also return to support the Marshals narrative. Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty are confirmed to reprise their roles as Thomas Rainwater and Mo, respectively. Their appearances connect the new procedural directly to the broader legacy and ongoing conflicts of the Dutton family saga.

This continuity is vital for maintaining the emotional weight and historical context that fans expect from Taylor Sheridan's productions. Even as the focus shifts to law enforcement procedures, the underlying tensions related to land, legacy, and family loyalty remain central themes. The presence of these established actors ensures that the spiritual successor feels like a natural extension of the original hit series rather than a disjointed spin-off.

Production Details And Filming Locations

The production of Marshals primarily takes place in Park City, Utah, utilizing massive, intricately detailed sets at the Utah Film Studios. Although the story is set in Montana near Bozeman, the Utah locations provide the necessary rugged aesthetic and logistical flexibility required for the show's action sequences. Key sets include the marshals' headquarters, Kayce's cabin, and the Bullet n Barrel Saloon, all constructed with high-quality materials like real stone and wood.

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Exterior shots are filmed around the Park City area, utilizing significant locations such as Thousand Peaks Ranch and the historic Ontario Mine. The production team has also planned ambitious sequences, including an upcoming episode filmed on a real train, which requires adherence to strict federal safety regulations. These efforts to blend studio precision with authentic location shooting aim to deliver the high production values associated with the Yellowstone brand.

Looking Ahead To Future Episodes

As preparations for the 20-episode second season begin, the creative team is poised to expand the world of Kayce Dutton further. The increased episode count allows for more intricate plotting and the introduction of new threats that challenge Kayce both professionally and personally. With his wife Monica having passed away, the show can delve deeper into his role as a single father while balancing the demands of his new career.

The combination of strong ratings, network support, and a dedicated cast ensures that Marshals will continue to be a major component of the Taylor Sheridan universe. Viewers can anticipate a season that balances the procedural elements of law enforcement with the dramatic, character-driven storytelling that has defined Sheridan's work for over a decade. The show aims to prove that its unique format can sustain long-term engagement while honoring the legacy of its predecessor.