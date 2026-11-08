CBS Pulls Tracker For Cupertino Re-runs on November 8

CBS replaces Tracker season 4 tonight with Cupertino reruns to promote its new legal drama, with the next Tracker episode airing on November 15, 2026.

The popular CBS drama Tracker is absent from its usual Sunday evening schedule on November 8, 2026, following a highly successful run that has made the show a staple of the network's programming. Since its series premiere after Super Bowl LVIII, which attracted 18.4 million viewers, Tracker has dominated the Sunday night slots. The show continued to perform exceptionally well during the 2026-2027 TV cycle, finishing first and second in viewership among network and streaming platforms during premiere week.

Sunday Lineup Changes Replace Tracker

CBS has completely altered its programming for Sunday evening to accommodate reruns of its new legal drama, Cupertino. Tracker season 4, episode 6, titled Blind Spot, will not air at its traditional 9:30 pm ET time slot tonight. The network did not provide an official explanation for this sudden shift in scheduling, although it had previously adjusted its timeline earlier in the week to accommodate election coverage on Tuesday.

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Instead of the new Tracker episode, CBS is broadcasting a special screening of Cupertino at 8 pm. This slot is typically reserved for new episodes, but this broadcast is a special event. The evening will continue with reruns of Cupertino season 1, episodes 1 and 2, airing at 9 pm and 10 pm respectively, effectively dedicating the entire evening to showcasing the new legal drama for the Eye Network.

Strategic Push for Cupertino Legal Drama

The decision to highlight Cupertino underscores the network's strategy to promote original content that does not benefit from existing franchise support. CBS has reduced the episode counts of established hits such as NCIS: Origins and Fire Country to make room for new shows. This is particularly important as the 2026-2027 TV cycle features a significantly larger number of television shows on CBS than in previous years.

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While the network aims to spotlight its new acquisitions, the temporary hiatus for Tracker creates a gap between episodes 5 and 6 of the fourth season. It remains unclear whether this scheduling choice is directly linked to the promotional push for Cupertino or if it is related to Tracker's earlier return from its summer break at the beginning of October. The break is relatively short, but it does delay the continuation of the ongoing mystery between Colter and Russell.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6 Details

Tracker season 4, episode 6, Blind Spot, is scheduled to return to CBS on Sunday, November 15, 2026, exactly one week from the current date. The episode is set to focus on a new procedural case rather than advancing the overarching narrative involving Russell's secrets. This shift allows the show to return to its roots, focusing on weekly cases with only brief nods to the larger conspiracy.

In this upcoming episode, Reenie will enlist Colter's help to locate the estranged daughter of her mentor, who happens to be a lawyer. The synopsis reveals that the search for the missing woman uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. The complex relationship between Reenie and her mentor, combined with the years-long silence from the client's contact, suggests that this case will be both consequential and perilous for Colter.