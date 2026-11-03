CBS Pulls NCIS Lineup Tonight for 2026 Election Coverage

CBS cancels NCIS, NCIS New York, and NCIS Origins episodes for November 3, 2026. Primetime is reserved for midterm election results. Shows return November 10.

CBS has abruptly removed the entire NCIS franchise from its Monday evening schedule for tonight, November 3, 2026. The network is replacing episodes of NCIS, NCIS: New York, and NCIS: Origins with continuous election coverage. This decision impacts millions of viewers who tuned in for the usual crime-solving dramas.

Election Day Primetime Block Replacement

The cancellation of new episodes is not due to a standard holiday break or production hiatus. Tonight marks United States midterm elections, prompting CBS to allocate its entire primetime slot to political reporting. The election coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST with CBS News: America Decides: Election 2026. This special programming block is designed to provide real-time updates on the high-profile race for the House and Senate.

Also read CBS News Election 2026 Coverage Schedule and Anchors

The network plans to maintain this heavy news focus until midnight EST. Viewers can expect a brief interruption at 11 p.m. EST for CBS News New York updates before returning to the main election feed. This strategy ensures that the network does not miss any critical developments in the democratic process. Reruns of the NCIS shows are also excluded from the lineup to maximize airtime for election analysis.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Network Strategy

CBS executives made this executive decision to prioritize national news over entertainment content. The move aligns with industry standards where major broadcast networks suspend regular programming during significant electoral events. Fans of the crime dramas expressed disappointment on social media platforms regarding the sudden schedule change. However, the network maintains that providing accurate election results serves the public interest.

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This scheduling shift affects the long-standing Monday night lineup that has linked these three series together. NCIS: Origins brings back Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a major draw for legacy fans. Meanwhile, NCIS: New York pairs LL Cool J's character Sam Hanna with Scott Caan's new role. The network decided these fictional narratives must yield to real-world political developments tonight.

Real-World Impact on Viewers and Streaming

Viewers who rely on linear television will not be able to watch the latest episodes tonight. Those interested in the storylines must turn to streaming platforms for catch-up viewing. Most other major networks have adopted similar strategies, limiting live broadcast options for entertainment content. This creates a bottleneck for audiences seeking immediate access to the NCIS franchise episodes.

The impact extends beyond just tonight's broadcast. The reduced episode orders for NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney mean fewer episodes this season. Each of these series is limited to ten episodes, down from the usual eighteen to twenty. This change allows CBS to make room for new shows like Cupertino and Einstein later in the year.

Upcoming Episodes and Rescheduling Details

New episodes of the NCIS franchise will return next Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The shows will resume their regular time slots with full broadcasts. NCIS airs at 8 p.m. EST, followed by NCIS: New York at 9 p.m. EST. NCIS: Origins takes the 10 p.m. EST slot, continuing its third season narrative.

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NCIS returns with an episode titled Speechless, featuring a mystery involving an eight-year-old girl. The character Chloe is discovered alone after her mother, a Marine, goes missing. Her mother is portrayed by the real-life daughter of actor Katrina Law. This storyline explores parental protection and features a unique skill from the young girl.

NCIS: New York debuts True Love, focusing on a brutal murder of a naval interrogator. The plot delves into the complexities of military justice and investigation. Meanwhile, NCIS: Origins has only six episodes remaining in its current season. The present-day timeline, featuring Gibbs hunting his assassins, moves closer to resolution.

The season concludes with answers regarding the fate of Gibbs and Lala before her plane departure. The reduced episode count ensures a tighter narrative arc for the prequel series. Once NCIS: Origins finishes, NCIS: Sydney will occupy the time slot. This strategic scheduling aims to retain viewership through the end of the television season.