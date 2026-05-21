CBS Offers Multiple Subscription Options, Each with Benefits

The text provides an overview and comparison of different CBS subscription options available to viewers: 'Entertainment' signed with CBS for $59.99/month, a $13.99/month streaming service plan, and a slightly cheaper option from DirecTV. Each service comes with additional perks.

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In the lead-up to the last episode, Colbert featured a list of celebrity guests and recording artists such as Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, David Byrne, Jeff Probst on the Return of the Sia Prize for 'Survivor 50': The Twist 'Was Her Idea' Jung Kook's Most Daring Hobby Inspired a Calvin Klein Collab: How to Shop BTS Star's CKJK Capsule Online have yet to be announced, but CBS is promoting it as an ‘extended’ episode. This means that it’s very likely that the episode is going to go longer than its usual hourlong running time.

A signature package called ‘Entertainment’ comes with CBS and it goes for $59.99 for the first month of service ($89.99 per month afterward). It even offers a subscription plan for $13.99 per month (or $139.99 per year), which provides access to just about everything it has to offer. Prices for the cable alternative start at $89.99 per month, while each plan comes with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Unlimited at no additional cost.

This might be best for those who want all of these streaming services together in one bundle. DirecTV also starts at $48.99 for the first month, $73.99 per month afterward with more than 200 channels — including local and cable — that are streamable on smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and on web browsers





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