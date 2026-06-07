CBS News turmoil: 60 Minutes boss vows change amid staff exodus and bias claims

A former CBS News executive criticizes the network's leadership, claiming inexperience and political bias have undermined journalism, especially at '60 Minutes', as staff departures continue.

‘ 60 Minutes ’ Boss Vows to ‘Pursue Stories Without Fear or Favor,’ While CBS Waits for Word of Whether Remaining Correspondents Will Stayas the leader of the news division, alleging in an emotional exchange that “television’s not her thing” and her inexperience with the medium and her belief that mainstream media is biased have undermined the journalism being produced by the venerable outlet.

“We need adult supervision, and at the moment we don’t have it. We have people who’ve been installed in these jobs who through no fault of their own have no experience in television. They don’t know what they’re doing,”.

“And there’s a subtle political bias that I’ve never seen at ’60 Minutes’ before, or at CBS News before. So that is my hope: a return to sanity. ”of the long-running newsmagazine following the removal of a significant chunk of the show’s senior staff and on-air correspondents. Among those ousted were former executive producer Tanya Simon; executive editor Dragaan Mihailovich; and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.

In the story, CBS News provided a statement that said Weiss had made suggestions on a specific Pelley story that was part of “the course of editorial back and forth” that “had no political motivation and were proposed solely to make the piece as strong, fair and accurate as possible. ” CBS News also called itself “a newsroom that operates with collaboration.

”Inside Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent The Movie’: George Clooney Cameo, Cannes Shoot and Andrea’s Big Comeback Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Developing Film Adaptation of Afghan War Memoir ‘No Way Out’ for Netflix Donald Trump Discloses at Least $220 Million in Q1 Financial Transactions, Including Purchases of Paramount, WBD, Netflix, Disney and Comcast Securities





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

60 Minutes CBS News Television Journalism Staff Layoffs Bias Accusations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WGA East and SAG-AFTRA call out the new leaders at CBS News and '60 Minutes'After weeks of turmoil at CBS's legacy newsmagazine '60 Minutes,' WGA East and SAG-AFTRA are slamming the network for its most recent actions, citing a lack of editorial independence.

Read more »

Lesley Stahl and friends brutally roast CBS News before begrudgingly staying on at 60 MinutesLesley Stahl and friends brutally roast CBS News before begrudgingly staying on at 60 Minutes

Read more »

Joe Rogan for ‘60 Minutes’? CBS says no.CBS News denied rumors that podcaster Joe Rogan is under consideration for a “60 Minutes” correspondent role.

Read more »

CBS News Says Claims of Joe Rogan Joining '60 Minutes' FalseA viral rumor began sweeping the web this week that none other than podcast king Joe Rogan would be joining the team of 60 Minutes.

Read more »